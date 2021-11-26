These French Skincare Products Have Serious Anti-Aging Prowess — and They're All on Sale for Black Friday

There are a few different categories of French skincare brand; there is the very high-end, prestige stuff like La Mer and Guerlain, the midrange brands like Kerastase, and finally, the popular pharmacy brands like La Roche Posay and Vichy. Below you'll find a guide to these brands and their current Black Friday sales. The list below is pretty comprehensive, but some standout products that have been on the come up since my days as a beauty intern nearly 10 years ago are Bioderma's super gentle, water-like micellar cleanser, La Mer's iconic moisturizer, Caudalíe's skin mist, and Embriyolisse's priming moisturizer.