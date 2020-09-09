10 Destination-inspired Perfumes That Make the Perfect Gift for Every World Traveler

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With many of us looking forward to the days when we can jet off on exciting adventures again, we’ve been looking for ways to bring the travel experience home. When we travel, all five senses are engaged in new and unfamiliar ways – from the taste of local cuisine to the sounds of a bustling city. Our sense of smell is powerful in that it can instantly transport us back to those places we love through olfactory memory, so we’ve rounded up 10 perfumes inspired by destinations across the globe — from national parks to European capitals — to satisfy our wanderlust while we’re stuck at home.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Granada Salvia

“Inspired by the indulgence of a crisp pomegranate in a warm Spanish garden,” this fragrance is fruity and citrusy, perfect for warm summer months. With one spray, you can picture yourself walking through the sun-drenched streets of Andalusia. Also part of the Aqua Allegoria collection, Orange Soleia offers a beautiful, bright orange scent, perfect for any citrus lovers. Both perfumes have top notes of bergamot from Calabria, Italy — Guerlain Perfumer Thierry Wasser explains this ingredient choice, saying “Bergamot essence gives lift to perfumes with a type of versatility you won’t find with lemon. Without having too strong of a personality, it leads you into a quite marvelous and supple world.”

Caswell-Massey Yellowstone Living Florals Fragrance Discovery Set

Caswell-Massey and Yellowstone Forever, the official non-profit partner of Yellowstone National Park, teamed up to create a collection of perfumes inspired by the diverse beauty of this national park. Each of the five fragrances in this discovery set uniquely captures the essence of the region it’s named for; for example, Old Faithful incorporates the range of flora found near the geyser, while Yellowstone Lake has notes reflecting the special verbena plant that only grows in this corner of the world. The scents range from woody to fresh and bright, encapsulating the range of experiences visitors have at this beloved park.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Petit Matin

A spritz of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris’ Petit Matin will have you imagining you’re walking down a Parisian street lined with flower stalls. Francis described the inspiration for the fragrance, saying “Petit Matin reflects the idea of being in Paris in the early morning while the city is still cast in the first light of day. Having a coffee on a terrace while shivering at the first glow of daylight. And then, have a walk through the empty streets and dive into the excitement of the day ahead.” With notes of litsea cubeba, lemon from Calabria, lavandin from Provence, orange blossom, hawthorn accord, musk, and ambroxan, it’s a beautiful, bright fragrance.

Kilian Moonlight in Heaven

Inspired by a getaway in Thailand where Kilian enjoyed mango sticky rice, this fragrance is tropical and romantic without any cloying sweetness. Moonlight in Heaven is fresh and citrus-y, with notes of mango, coconut milk, rice, tonka bean, and vetiver.

Atelier Cologne Clementine California

Atelier Cologne Clementine California smells like walking through a sunny orchard of perfectly ripe citrus. Notes of clementine from Italy, juniper berries from Turkey, and vetiver from Haiti make this perfume Atelier Cologne’s most popular scent — once you wear it you’ll see why.

Byredo Mojave Ghost

Inspired by the Mojave Desert, this perfume uses the scent of the ghost flower to transport wearers to the desert wilderness. It has the perfect balance of woody and floral - like desert blooms in a dusky landscape - making it perfect for any occasion.

Dolce Gabbana Light Blue

Evocative of the Italian summer, Dolce Gabbana is a popular fruity and floral scent that transports you to hot August days on the Amalfi coast with notes of Sicilian ceder, granny smith apple, bluebell, bamboo, jasmine, white rose, citro wood, amber, and musk.

D.S. & Durga Radio Bombay

The fragrance story of this woody scent from D.S. & Durga sets the tone: “A transistor radio made of sandalwood sings in the Bandra heat. Hot copper tubes warm the soft wood, releasing blooms of musk, cream, peach, ambrette, coco and cedar distillates.” The brand’s motto is “perfume is armchair travel,” and the specific backstories and influences behind each scent make it easy to imagine yourself somewhere far away.

Jo Malone London Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne

If there was ever a scent that encapsulated the essence of a British afternoon tea, it’s the Earl Grey and Cucumber Cologne from this beloved London perfume brand. Notes of cucumber, bergamot, and beeswax keep this fragrance citrusy and bright.

Aerin Tangier Vanille

Capturing the beauty and allure of Morocco, this classic but fresh fragrance has rich, warm vanilla notes contrasted with crisp bergamot.

