Whether you are a frequent flyer or not, you've probably noticed that flying takes a toll on your skin. But while most of us exit a plane looking tired and dehydrated, flight attendants somehow always seem to look refreshed and rejuvenated at the end of each flight.

We've always been curious as to how these travel pros manage to look so fresh even after long-haul flights, especially since they get the least amount of rest out of everyone on board. So we caught up with Emirates Cabin Crew Member, Natasha Faux, to find out how she maintains her appearance at 30,000 feet in the air.

"Overall, it can really be tough on your skin to constantly be on the go, in an out of airplanes, and the differing climates. I make sure to stay hydrated and keep my face as clean as possible to avoid drying out or breakouts," she told Travel + Leisure.

Along with providing some key tips on what not to do — like avoiding "waterproof mascara, as it dries out your lashes and is harder to remove after sleeping onboard" — Natasha also shared with us a list of beauty and skincare products she always uses before and after boarding. From hydrating face oils to makeup setting sprays, keep reading to shop all her in-flight beauty and skincare essentials.

Pure Argan Oil

PURA D'OR Moroccan Argan Oil Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

"Before a flight, I put pure argan oil all over my face. It's nice because it's not super greasy but also doesn't dry out my skin. I do that before I put on foundation," said Natasha. We like this Moroccan argan oil from Pura D'or, which has an Ecocert organic certification.

Rose Water Spray

InstaNatural Rose Water Facial Toner Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Along with eye cream and moisturizing eye drops, Natasha also applies, "rose water in a refillable spray container" throughout each flight. She says it helps keep her face moist and refreshed. If you need a recommendation, InstaNatural's rose water facial toner is an Amazon best-seller with thousands of perfect reviews.

Sheet Masks

TONYMOLY I'm Real Hydrating Mask Sheet Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

For a quick in-flight pick me up, Natasha suggests using sheet masks. "They are perfect when you're on the go and only take 15 to 20 minutes to get you feeling rejuvenated." These hydrating sheet masks from TONYMOLY will do just the trick (and they're only $3).

Exfoliating Scrub

Clean & Clear Oil-Free Deep Action Exfoliating Facial Scrub Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Prior to boarding, Natasha says she always "makes sure to prep [her] skin well before wearing makeup to ensure that it will stay looking fresh during the entire flight." First, she removes dead skin cells and dirt with this exfoliating scrub, then she recommends using a cleanser (you can pick up this drugstore facial scrub from Clean & Clear for only $6) before following up with a moisturizer.

Makeup Primer

MAC Prep + Prime Skin Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Next step? Use a primer before applying any makeup. "I suggest Mac's Prep and Prime primer as it keeps my makeup lasting up until my final destination," she said.

Setting Spray

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Once your skin is prepped and primed, it's time to apply your makeup. While you can use your preferred products, Natasha likes to use organic makeup during flights as it "never feels caked-on and heavy and a little goes a long way." She then locks in her beauty look with a setting spray. "I use Mac's Fix Spray to set my makeup."