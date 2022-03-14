This Versatile Beauty Product Came in Clutch at a Destination Wedding, and I'll Never Travel Without It

To set the scene: I was heading to Ohio for my cousin's wedding and had planned to have my hair and makeup done ahead of the ceremony. It was a "treat myself decision" I had made weeks before the wedding so I could eliminate the stress of figuring out contouring, eye shadow blending, and all the makeup steps that I have yet to master. The appointment fell very close to the ceremony's start time and I knew that I would have to hustle back in order to arrive on time. Keeping this in mind, I laid out my dress and shoes, packed my purse, and sorted out my accessories beforehand. One thing I didn't plan for was the makeup artist canceling my appointment the morning of the wedding.