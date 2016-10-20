Products for the Perfect Brows

Keep brows looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
By Adeline Duff Updated October 20, 2016
Credit: Courtesy of Benefit

1 Benefit Precisely, My Brow

For an on-the-fly eyebrow fix, nothing beats a pencil. Benefit improves on the classic with an ultrafine, twist-up tip (no need to pack a sharpener!) and a waterproof formula.

Credit: Courtesy of RevitaLash

2 RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

Biotin, green-tea extract, and calendula work to thicken and promote hair growth, so you won't have to settle for sparse brows. (If you don't mind sharing, it works on patchy beards, too.)

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110.

Credit: Courtesy of Clarins

3 Clarins Double Fix Mascara and Brow Groomer

Swipe on this clear gel to keep wayward hairs in place or subtly define lashes, or use it as a topcoat to waterproof your mascara.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

Credit: Courtesy of Too Faced

4 Too Faced Brow Envy Kit

With brow wax, tweezers, spoolie comb, and an angled brush, plus a palette of colors to blend to your exact shade, this cute compact can tidy your brows and your makeup bag in one go.

