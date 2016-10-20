Products for the Perfect Brows
Keep brows looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
1 Benefit Precisely, My Brow
For an on-the-fly eyebrow fix, nothing beats a pencil. Benefit improves on the classic with an ultrafine, twist-up tip (no need to pack a sharpener!) and a waterproof formula.
2 RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner
Biotin, green-tea extract, and calendula work to thicken and promote hair growth, so you won't have to settle for sparse brows. (If you don't mind sharing, it works on patchy beards, too.)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $110.
3 Clarins Double Fix Mascara and Brow Groomer
Swipe on this clear gel to keep wayward hairs in place or subtly define lashes, or use it as a topcoat to waterproof your mascara.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $25