I Swear by This British Beauty Brand for Glowing Skin and Way Fewer Wrinkles

According to the company, Elemis is the number one anti-aging skincare brand in the U.K., and this popular marine cream is one of their best-sellers for good reason. As a daily face lotion, it delivers instant hydration, and I've found it to be one of the best moisturizers with SPF. It's super lightweight, odorless, and doesn't leave any film or residue behind, meaning I practically forget I'm wearing it minutes after applying it. I also noticed a visible difference in my forehead's fine lines after using it every day for a few weeks, and I credit my still mostly wrinkle-free skin in part to my religious use of this product.