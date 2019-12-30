This Travel-size Beauty Kit Is the Secret to Keeping Your Skin Hydrated on Flights

Image zoom Courtesy of Sephora

As any frequent flyer can attest to, planes may be the driest place on earth. Airplane cabins maintain a humidity level somewhere around 20 percent, which means planes are often drier than the Sahara Desert. But there is one thing you can do to combat all this dry air, and that is to slather on a seriously rich cream from the experts at Drunk Elephant.

Right now, Sephora is selling an exclusive box known as the Midi Committee Kit that’s filled with goodies from the beloved brand. Inside, you’ll find the brand’s editor-favorite A-Passioni Retinol Cream, B-Hydra Serum, Protini Moisturizer, Bamboo Booster, and Slaai Cleansing Balm, which stacks up to a $77 value but is being sold at Sephora for just $48. (That’s about 36 percent off.)

All of the products are fragrance and dye-free and also come without any essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, or chemical sunscreens that may harm the skin. Best of all, it’s a brand you can feel good about buying. A portion of sales also supports the International Elephant Foundation (IEF), and every product cruelty-free. And, to make it ultra-convenient for travelers, each of the products comes in a TSA-approved size. So it’s no surprise that the product has more than 20,000 “favorites” on Sephora's website.

“This set is awesome, absolutely worth it for the Protini, B-Hydra and Slaai alone, and perfect if you are someone wanting to try Drunk Elephant products without buying the full size,” one reviewer wrote. “Plus with Drunk Elephant, a little goes a long way, you can't go wrong. The set also comes in a cute little drawer that you can definitely reuse for storing other things.”

So go ahead and pick up a kit for your next flight. Then, pop on your favorite product before you take off and after you land to have the absolute dewiest skin of your life. Yes, even if you’re flying straight to the Sahara.

