14 Beauty Products on Sale at Dermstore Right Now That T+L Editors Can't Live Without
Everyone's beauty routine looks different. But one thing rings true: Beauty products can cost a pretty penny. And there's nothing worse than realizing that your favorite makeup, skin-care, and hair care goodies are about to run out. Thankfully, there are retailers like Dermstore that understand the struggle and treat their shoppers to exciting sales and deals.
Right now, beauty lovers can shop the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event, where select products in makeup, skin-care, and hair care will be marked down 20 percent off. This creates the perfect opportunity to stock up on your holy grail products, finally buy that pricey serum or mask that's been in your cart forever, or try those trendy eye patches that you've been seeing all over social media. Shoppers can expect to find popular brands on the sale roster during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event. Best-sellers from Supergoop, Caudalie, Sunday Riley, and more have been discounted for the skin-care enthusiasts out there, while makeup lovers will be delighted to see markdowns on fan-favorite products from Smashbox, Tarte, By Terry Cosmetics, Kevyn Aucoin, RMS Beauty, and more.
To buy: dermstore.com, $28 (originally $34)
Over in hair care, you can find top-rated picks like the breakage-fighting Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask, Alterna's Caviar Anti-Aging line, and products catered towards thinning hair from Virtue. The hair care deals cover a variety of hair types, concerns, and textures with their nourishing formulas that take the shape of shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and treatment masks. Plus, snap up growth-enhancing serums and treatments from RevitaLash, neuLash, and RapidLash to help you achieve thicker, bolder brows and lashes.
And, if you're a fan of professional-quality beauty tools including the NuFace Facial Toning Device, Ora Face Microneedle Dermal Roller, Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Face Roller, and ReFa Carat Face Roller. You can also save on pore-cleansing and texture-smoothing devices such as the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor, PMD Personal Microderm Pro, Baby Quasar Blue LED Light Therapy Wand, and Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing device.
To buy: dermstore.com, $167 (originally $209)
This highly anticipated Dermstore sale runs through until Thursday, March 10 and also doubles as an opportunity for Dermstore Rewards members to rack up some points; featured brands including Olaplex, iS Clinical, Oribe, Obagi Medical, Dermalogica, and Ilia are worth two times the points, which translates to 10 percent back in rewards to spend on future beauty hauls. New customers can save an additional 15 percent off their purchase when they enter the code welcome15 at checkout.
Of course, a sale this massive may seem overwhelming at first. To help you navigate through the markdowns and deals, we rounded up the beauty products that our editors swear by and have in their carts. Included are picks that are staples in their beauty routines and travel bags. Keep scrolling for what our editors are buying from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
"There was a point in my 20s that it felt like everyone was using the Good Genes treatment from celeb-loved brand Sunday Riley. At the time, I couldn't justify the $85 price tag for a single ounce of product, despite hearing from friends and colleagues in the editorial world that it was nothing short of a skin miracle. But, after getting my first sample from Sephora, I was hooked and the Good Genes formula became a staple in my routine. The serum boasts lactic acid to hydrate, exfoliate, smooth texture, and minimize fine lines, while prickly pear extract, licorice, and lemongrass help to brighten dark spots (like my acne scars and melasma) and soothe skin. I love the tingling feeling it offers during application (I imagine it's working to unclog pores and slough away dead skin cells), and the fact that it delivers noticeable results. I apply it a few nights a week and wake up to a silky-soft, bright, glowy complexion each morning — I'm obsessed with the stuff. And since Sunday Riley products rarely go on sale, now is the perfect time to pick up a bottle for yourself. I know I'll be grabbing one for my skin-care backstock!" — Susan Brickell, Senior eCommerce Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $68 (originally $85)
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
"These are pricey, but I have found these home facial peel pads are completely worth the investment. Despite the word 'daily' being in the name, I use them one to two times per week, and they've transformed my skin. My face immediately feels super soft and my fine lines are noticeably reduced. I always pack a couple of these on trips, too, since using one after a long plane ride makes a world of difference. Trust me on these, you'll feel and see the effects after just one use." — Hannah Freedman, eCommerce Content Strategist.
To buy: dermstore.com, $120 (originally $150)
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
"SPF is always a top priority in my skin-care routine, and Supergoop is one of my favorite brands for sunscreen that works and feels good on my skin. I love the brand's Glowscreen formula, which has SPF 40 and offers a gorgeous glowy finish that instantly brightens up my face. I'll definitely be stocking up for summer." — Madeline Diamond, Associate eCommerce Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $29 (originally $36)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
"I don't often use dry shampoo, but when I do, I will only ever use Living Proof's. Their formula blends perfectly into my hair without any white streaks and gives me the perfect volume, plus it smells like I just got a salon blowout. I use the mini size for travel, and it is perfect for a quick refresh." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $32 (originally $39)
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
"I recently moved from New York to Los Angeles and my hair never fully recovered from the change in climate, even after I switched to hydrating shampoos, conditioners, leave-ins, and oils. This deep conditioning mask, which also comes in a travel-friendly set, has not only helped quench my strands' dryness, but it's also made a major difference in its frizziness, softness, and overall health — no more breakage! It's all thanks to its vitamin-rich formula, which is fortified with strengthening amino acids, nourishing B-vitamins, cuticle-smoothing almond oil, and hydrating rosehip oil." — Emily Belfiore, e-Commerce Writer
To buy: dermstore.com, $31 (originally $38)
Ilia Multi-Stick
"This multitasking stick from Ilia is one of my go-to beauty products because it doubles as a blush and a lipstick. It blends easily into my skin with both my fingers or a brush. I love that the color looks very natural and makes me look sun-kissed. Plus, its compact size doesn't take up too much space in my toiletry bag." — Rebecca Carhart, Senior eCommerce Writer & Strategist
Note: This item is not 20 percent off, but is eligible for two times the points if you're a Dermstore Rewards member.
To buy: dermstore.com, $34
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
"If I want to feel like I'm at the spa without leaving my house, I'll reach for these gel eye patches from Patchology. They hydrate, reduce puffiness, and feel oh-so-luxurious. I like to store them in the refrigerator for a soothing, cooling effect." — Madeline Diamond, Associate eCommerce Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $12 (originally $15)
PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
"My skin craves this serum so much that I've had to start budgeting for it. In the past, hyaluronic acid serums have left my skin feeling sticky or not hydrated at all, but this formula feels like a dream and gives me a plumper-looking dewiness. Multi-weight hyaluronic acid molecules hydrate the skin at every level, and it uses a combination of ceramides and niacinamide to strengthen the barrier to lock in moisture. It's worth every penny and deserves all of the real estate in my toiletry bag." — Emily Belfiore, e-Commerce Writer
To buy: dermstore.com, $96 (originally $120)
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
"Before I started covering beauty as an editor, I bought this moisturizer, not knowing much about skin-care at all. New York winter had wreaked havoc on my sensitive skin, and my face was a series of dry patches and flakes, so I was in desperate need of a solution. Enter: this game-changing, thick, luxurious cream that feels like applying whipped butter to your face. The fast-absorbing formula is packed with colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and ceramides to soothe, protect, and deeply moisturize skin without feeling greasy or heavy. I've used it to combat dry winter skin for more than eight years, but have also found it great for giving my skin a dose of hydration after a long flight or during getaways to dry, hot destinations, such as Los Angeles. I even introduced my boyfriend — who had a non-existent skin-care routine — to the cream last year, and he loves it so much, he uses it every day.
Despite testing so many products over the years, I still keep the 6-ounce jar in my arsenal because it locks in moisture and lasts incredibly long. However, this travel-friendly 2-ounce tube is perfect for trying it out without a huge commitment, since it offers no-mess application, won't bust in your bag during transit, and you can toss it in your purse to hydrate skin on the go." — Susan Brickell, Senior eCommerce Editor
To buy: dermstore.com, $13 (originally $16)
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
"The first time I used this Dermalogica exfoliant, I thought there was no way it would do anything, but was shocked by the results I saw after using it. You mix the powdered product with water to create a paste, and then rub it over your face. The formula is super gentle and not scratchy like other face scrubs, but it exfoliates my face like no other, leaving it feeling super smooth and soft." — Rebecca Carhart, Senior eCommerce Writer & Strategist
Note: This item is not 20 percent off, but is eligible for two times the points if you're a Dermstore Rewards member.
To buy: dermstore.com, $62
iS Clinical Active Serum
"My acne-prone skin always seizes an opportunity to break out, especially when traveling. This is the only product I've found that consistently keeps my complexion blemish-free, and it does so without irritating it or overdrying it. The salicylic acid-rich formula is also great for reducing wrinkles and boosting brightness, and who doesn't love a multi-tasking skin-care product?" — Emily Belfiore, e-Commerce Writer
Note: This item is not 20 percent off, but is eligible for two times the points if you're a Dermstore Rewards member.
To buy: dermstore.com, $142
Slip Pure Silk 3-pack Large Scrunchies
"After a couple of color-correcting appointments with my stylist trying to reverse a botched dye job, my hair was probably the most damaged it's ever been. I had a halo of broken hair at the top of my head, and it was now up to me to take care of my tresses from home while the tree-trunk-looking pieces grew out. I took my job very seriously and purchased these silk scrunchies since ponytails can be a kind-of nemesis to healthy strands. They don't tug at or get knotted in my hair, but rather keep my locks soft and protected. They are one of the best items I've found to help fight tress-stress, on top of investing in a silk pillowcase, and now that my hair is finally feeling stronger and healthier, I still always keep one in my purse and toiletry case when traveling." — Susan Brickell, Senior Editor, eCommerce
To buy: dermstore.com, $32 (originally $39)
R+Co High Dive Moisture Shine Creme
"When I travel, I never know how my hair is going to react to the climate, the hotel's water acidity, etc. High Dive gives me peace of mind that my hair won't be a frizzy mess when I'm on vacation, even if I decide to air dry it. The formula makes my hair feel so hydrated and soft while also giving it a nice shine and making it more manageable. It comes in a convenient travel-size bottle, too." — Emily Belfiore, e-Commerce Writer
To buy: dermstore.com, $26 (originally $32)
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
"I've been using this dry shampoo for years. It's the only one I've tried that actually makes my hair feel clean without leaving behind a white residue. It's super easy to apply, and the smell is amazing. I also love that it's vegan and free of parabens, preservatives, and silicones." — Rebecca Carhart, Senior Writer & Strategist
Note: This item is not 20 percent off, but is eligible for two times the points if you're a Dermstore Rewards member.
To buy: dermstore.com, $29