14 Beauty Products on Sale at Dermstore Right Now That T+L Editors Can't Live Without

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

"Before I started covering beauty as an editor, I bought this moisturizer, not knowing much about skin-care at all. New York winter had wreaked havoc on my sensitive skin, and my face was a series of dry patches and flakes, so I was in desperate need of a solution. Enter: this game-changing, thick, luxurious cream that feels like applying whipped butter to your face. The fast-absorbing formula is packed with colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and ceramides to soothe, protect, and deeply moisturize skin without feeling greasy or heavy. I've used it to combat dry winter skin for more than eight years, but have also found it great for giving my skin a dose of hydration after a long flight or during getaways to dry, hot destinations, such as Los Angeles. I even introduced my boyfriend — who had a non-existent skin-care routine — to the cream last year, and he loves it so much, he uses it every day.

Despite testing so many products over the years, I still keep the 6-ounce jar in my arsenal because it locks in moisture and lasts incredibly long. However, this travel-friendly 2-ounce tube is perfect for trying it out without a huge commitment, since it offers no-mess application, won't bust in your bag during transit, and you can toss it in your purse to hydrate skin on the go." — Susan Brickell, Senior eCommerce Editor

To buy: dermstore.com, $13 (originally $16)