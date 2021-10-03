This Eye Cream Promises to Erase Dark Circles in Just 60 Seconds — and It's on Sale Now
There's nothing like romanticizing travel and catching flights. But, the downside? In between the picture-perfect clips are often red-eye flights. We've all been there. Rushing to make the last flight back home and hours later after landing, heading right into the office with dark circles and puffy bags under the eyes. Luckily, those dark circles courtesy of late-night flights are no match for this lifting eye cream.
The Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream is as luxurious as it gets for eye creams. The creamy texture melts into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Instead, the under eye area feels hydrated and refreshed. Aside from the way the cream feels, the formula is just as impressive. It has anti-aging ingredients that minimize dark circles, wrinkles, and ultimately leaves skin feeling firmer.
Even though other under eye creams promise the same results, Clarins' formula actually delivers. And thanks to a brand-specific blend of organic harungana extract and cassie flower wax that instantly lifts the skin, and smooths signs of aging within 60 seconds, according to the brand. There is also caffeine present in the cream, which enhances the potency of the formula and helps erase dark circles and shadows. Much like a cup of coffee, it wakes the skin up and even leaves a radiant finish, too.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $76 (originally $89)
Nordstrom shoppers are so impressed with the formula that they have given the eye cream some truly glowing reviews, going as far as to call the product a "game changer." . One customer said the cream made them look "well-rested," adding, "Total Eye Lift did a great job getting rid of my dark circles. I don't walk around looking exhausted anymore (even if I am)."
Aside from melting away dark circles and any evidence of sleepless nights, the results-driven eye cream also banishes signs of aging. "My favorite eye cream," a shopper said. "I have been using Clarins products for many years now, and I've tried many eye creams, but the Total Eye Lift is one of my favorite products. It is very moisturizing, non-greasy, and makes the fine lines and wrinkles much smoother. I highly recommend it."
A final happy customer wrote that this cream is simply "instant gratification." Can't really ask for anything better, especially after a day of travel. So if rejuvenated eyes that look fully awake and alive come from just a dab of eye cream, you don't want to miss out. Head to Nordstrom now and grab Clarins Total Eye Lift Concentrate Eye Cream while it's on sale for $76.
