Even though other under eye creams promise the same results, Clarins' formula actually delivers. And thanks to a brand-specific blend of organic harungana extract and cassie flower wax that instantly lifts the skin, and smooths signs of aging within 60 seconds, according to the brand. There is also caffeine present in the cream, which enhances the potency of the formula and helps erase dark circles and shadows. Much like a cup of coffee, it wakes the skin up and even leaves a radiant finish, too.