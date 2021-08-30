This Brand-new Christian Dior Fragrance Was Inspired by the Designer's Favorite Dessert

Personally, the only thing I love more than perfume (and people asking me what scent I'm wearing) might be dessert. It seems Dior perfumer-creator François Demachy feels the same way, because Christian Dior's latest fragrance was created as an homage to the fashion icon's favorite dessert.

A bottle of Vanilla Diorama with Diorama cake Credit: Courtesy of Zachary Handley for Parfums Christian Dior

The new La Collection Privée fragrance, Christian Dior Vanilla Diorama, is a seductive, warm, vanilla-forward fragrance with notes of citrus and cocoa — and it was created in the image of a mysterious dessert loved by the one-and-only Christian Dior.

The Diorama cake Credit: Courtesy of Zachary Handley for Parfums Christian Dior

While the recipe and physical appearance of the cake continues to remain unknown, we do know that it delicately and deliciously combines vanilla, orange, and chocolate, making Vanilla Diorama fragrance a perfect reflection of this secretive dessert. Not only did Dior's love of this dessert inspire Demachy in the creation of this fragrance, but the fashion house even approached French Michelin-starred chef, pâtissier Julien Dugourd, to help recreate this cake. Chef Dugourd has, exclusively for the fragrance launch, brought the "Diorama" cake back to life.

A bottle of Vanilla Diorama with vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy of Zachary Handley for Parfums Christian Dior