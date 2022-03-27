Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson Love This Anti-aging Face Oil — and It Just Went on Sale
Travel can take a toll on your skin, especially if you're someone who's prone to dryness and irritation; dry air from planes, hotel rooms, and destinations can exacerbate your skin issues and even create new ones. While it's practically impossible to know for sure how your face is going to react on a getaway, you can be one step ahead of dry, dull, and inflamed skin, while also combating wrinkles and discoloration, with the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil.
The top-rated face oil is packed with potent, nourishing ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and firm skin, as well as even texture and minimize fine lines, for a healthy, smooth, youthful glow. While it's a must-have for those struggling with dryness, anti-aging concerns, and changes in climate (travelers, raise your hands), the rose oil has also managed to become an everyday skincare staple for celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.
In fact, Witherspoon, who is an ambassador for Biossance, shared her go-to clean beauty products in an Instagram video last year, which included the luxurious rose oil. Standing in her bathrobe, she applied the Biossance oil to her face and neck and called it her "favorite" from her skincare routine. And in February, Witherspoon gave fans a peek into her packing must-haves for trips, which included the convenient travel size version of the rose oil that she called "amazing." In an interview with People, Reese said of the oil: "It's great for travel. It's light. I'm traveling and working again, and so it's so nice to take on airplanes, and it helped me through the winter with the dry skin."
But the Big Little Lies actress isn't the only famous fan. Actress Kate Hudson revealed a variation of her skincare routine in a TikTok video this week (she noted that she swaps out her products all the time), and clearly thought the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil was worthy of an appearance as she rubbed the oil into her neck.
While celebrity-loved skin care often comes with a high price tag, you can snap up this popular anti-aging face oil on sale. Right now, Biossance is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide as part of its Annual Spring Sale. Just use the code spring25 at checkout to apply the discount and score Witherspoon and Hudson's beloved Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil for $54.
The face oil gets its moisturizing benefits from plant-derived squalane; squalene (notice the slight spelling change) is a fatty molecule that is naturally found in your skin, and squalane mimics its hydrating properties. Rich in antioxidants, squalane maintains the skin's moisture barrier, while also offering anti-aging benefits and protection against free radical damage.
Vitamin C is another key player in the formula. Here, the good-for-your-skin ingredient is used in a stable oil form for optimal absorption and efficacy. Once it penetrates the skin, vitamin C works to reduce the appearance of dark spots and other signs of discoloration while improving firmness and elasticity (translation: it minimizes the appearance of fine lines). It also helps repair skin and sun damage and offers protection from environmental stressors.
Additionally, the oil is infused with Damascus rose extract, which gives the product its subtle floral scent and also delivers an extra dose of radiance to the skin. On top of that, it boasts chios crystal oil to promote collagen production for younger-looking skin. These ingredients create a formula that absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue.
The Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil has more than 1,400 perfect ratings from shoppers, and it's not hard to see why. Customers, who report using the oil for years, call it a "game-changer" because it keeps their skin moisturized and glowing "without feeling oily or heavy." Users note that it's hydrating, soothing, and doesn't break their skin out like other oils.
One reviewer shared that they noticed a "marketable difference in the brilliance and softness" of their skin, while several went as far to say that they "can't live without it." A buyer who's been "hooked" on Biossance for years wrote: "The rose oil is so lovely — [it] doesn't smell, doesn't leave me looking too shiny, absorbs quickly, and makes my skin look younger and brighter."
As for its anti-aging abilities, one shopper said it "smooths [fine] lines to nothing, and larger lines and wrinkles are softer-looking, like laugh lines versus the stress that I carried for years." Another buyer chimed in, dubbing the Biossance Squalane Vitamin C + Rose Oil "youth in a bottle." And many were impressed with how the oil worked to lighten and fade dark spots and acne scars.
Since it's also available in a TSA-friendly, 12-millimeter bottle, travelers can take a cue from Witherspoon and easily pack the "holy grail face oil" in their cosmetic bag. "I travel a lot for work [and] all the various water and climate changes take a toll on my very sensitive skin," one eczema-prone user said. "This face oil has been a lifesaver!"
A bride-to-be flying to Mexico for their destination wedding was concerned about maintaining hydrated, glowing skin for their big day, so picked up a bottle of this rose oil to take on the trip. "I'm absolutely obsessed, and even with all the other products I use and try, this has seriously made the biggest difference in my skin."
And while the only immediate results you might see are instantly hydrated and glowing skin (not too shabby, though), shoppers reported softer, smoother, brighter, firmer, blemish-free skin with improved texture and reduced wrinkles in as little as two weeks. One self-proclaimed skeptic shared that they "started getting compliments" on their skin "for the first time in years" after just a couple of weeks of use, adding that "it's worth every penny."
Elevate your daily and travel skincare routine with the celeb-loved Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. Make sure to grab one today while the Witherspoon- and Hudson-approved favorite is marked down 25 percent off during Biossance's sale, and remember to use the code spring25 at checkout to score a bottle for way less.
