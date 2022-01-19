According to Shoppers, This 'Amazing' Serum Makes Wrinkles Recede Within 2 Days

As a last enthusiast wrote, "I love the results of retinol, but rarely use it in my skincare routine because of the added sun sensitivity. I was excited to see this product existed, but was curious if it actually works." Spoiler alert: "It does! I noticed increased firmness after the first use. I have been using [it] for about eight months; I have no more fine lines around my temples, expression lines on my forehead are significantly reduced, and my skin is more youthful overall."