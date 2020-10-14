These Cult-favorite Korean and French Skincare Products Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I had never liked toners and astringents because they always made my skin feel tight and dried out, and I frankly never understood the need for them. This micellar water from the classic French beauty brand Bioderma was the first one that I've not only stuck with, but that I genuinely enjoy using: not only does this work fantastically to remove makeup, it also leaves my skin feeling hydrated and rejuvenated afterwards. Plus, it’s satisfyingly calming to swipe this over your face and neck even after cleansing to see the dirt that it picks up, and it has the best, subtle, fresh scent (if you know, you know). When you’re on the go, it works well as a post-workout cleanser, too. I prefer this blue bottle formulated specifically for dehydrated skin, but there’s also the better-known pink bottle for sensitive skin types.