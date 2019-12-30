The $5 French Beauty Essential I Won't Travel Without

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Did you know that, unlike the rest of your body, the skin on your lips doesn’t have any oil glands, which makes your pout especially prone to dehydration? Add to that the fact that your mouth is actually one of the most sensitive organs of your body because of the millions of nerve endings, and you get a better idea of what makes your lips so vulnerable to the elements. And let’s be honest, dry and chapped lips may be an unpleasant sight but, most importantly, they are painful and extremely uncomfortable. The solution? Apply moisturizing lip balm. But as you may have already noticed, not all lip balms were created equal.

The liquid kind, while it does make your pout look plumper, can feel sticky and glue-like. And then there are the tinted options, which if not applied with the utmost precision just end up looking like a streaky mess. Finally, there is the kind that after a while can make your lips feel drier.

Fortunately, the Bioderma Atoderm stick is none of the above. Developed by the French pharmaceutical company behind the best-selling micellar water, this miracle lip balm is formulated with a nourishing blend of mineral oil, beeswax, and shea butter that repairs and protects chapped lips (it is part of Bioderma’s Atoderm line that targets very dry to atopic sensitive skin).

The first thing you notice is its soft texture, which feels incredibly light and non-sticky. It has a delicate, barely noticeable raspberry scent so if you tend to apply often throughout the day or if you have a sensitive nose, you won’t be put off by the smell in a couple of days. The great thing about this lip balm is that it doesn’t just moisturize your lips, but it also works to strengthen and repair them.

You can also use it as a primer for an extra boost of hydration before applying lipstick.

And if you don’t believe us, then check out what Amazon customers say about it. The Atoderm stick has more than 320 reviews on the retail website with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.

Give it a try this winter; your lips will thank you.