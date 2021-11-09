The Best Cleansers, Moisturizers, and Masks for Dry Skin

Packed with powerhouse skin rejuvenating ingredients like retinol, peptides, collagen, squalene, and betaine, these handy little patches visibly smooth and plump the fine lines around my eyes. I also love that you can throw them on with no mess and wear them while doing other tasks (I find them less annoying than sheet masks, which always tend to move around or droop into my eyes, and require you to stay relatively still for them to not fall off). And as someone with very sensitive skin around my eyes, I have never felt any irritation or stinging, just a cooling and soothing sensation that feels great after long days of staring at screens. I also use the remaining product in the pouch on the rest of my face, which works great as a hydrating serum as well.