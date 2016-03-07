Fill Your Cosmetic Case with This Season's Best Luxury Beauty Products

There's no reason to scrimp on your beauty routine because you're on the road. This spring's best products are luxuries worth packing.
By Jacqui Gifford Updated March 21, 2016
1 Chanel's Sublimage La Creme

Chanel's Sublimage La Crème is a medium-weight anti-aging favorite that's suitable for day and night in any climate, meaning you can bring it on a beach trip to Miami or a ski weekend in Aspen. $400

2 Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir

Estée Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir takes the DIY mask to luxurious new heights. The two-part ritual includes a dry brush, which is used to prep the skin, and a lightweight black mask with ingredients like purifying bamboo charcoal and rejuvenating Périgord truffle extract, which promote a youthful glow.

3 Armani/ Prive's Rouge Malachite

Tuberose forms the core of Armani/ Privé's Rouge Malachite, a new fragrance named for Russia's famed stone. The floral scent is balanced by notes of pink peppercorn, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, and Arabian jasmine.

4 Hermes's Eau de Rhubarbe Ecarlate

For Hermès's Eau de Rhubarbe Écarlate cologne, perfumer Christine Nagel fo- cused on the rhubarb plant's tart, earthy notes. The result: a fragrance that's warm, subtle, and perfect for spring. From $129.

5 Cle de Peau Beaute Moisturizer

The new formula of La Crème, Clé de Peau Beauté's cult-favorite moisturizer, is packed with more anti-aging ingredients than ever. It now contains pinecone extract, which prevents sagging; rosemary extract, which improves skin density; and satsuma extract, which fights fine lines and wrinkles.

