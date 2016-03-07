Fill Your Cosmetic Case with This Season's Best Luxury Beauty Products
1 Chanel's Sublimage La Creme
Chanel's Sublimage La Crème is a medium-weight anti-aging favorite that's suitable for day and night in any climate, meaning you can bring it on a beach trip to Miami or a ski weekend in Aspen. $400
2 Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir
Estée Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir takes the DIY mask to luxurious new heights. The two-part ritual includes a dry brush, which is used to prep the skin, and a lightweight black mask with ingredients like purifying bamboo charcoal and rejuvenating Périgord truffle extract, which promote a youthful glow.
3 Armani/ Prive's Rouge Malachite
Tuberose forms the core of Armani/ Privé's Rouge Malachite, a new fragrance named for Russia's famed stone. The floral scent is balanced by notes of pink peppercorn, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, and Arabian jasmine.
4 Hermes's Eau de Rhubarbe Ecarlate
For Hermès's Eau de Rhubarbe Écarlate cologne, perfumer Christine Nagel fo- cused on the rhubarb plant's tart, earthy notes. The result: a fragrance that's warm, subtle, and perfect for spring. From $129.
5 Cle de Peau Beaute Moisturizer
The new formula of La Crème, Clé de Peau Beauté's cult-favorite moisturizer, is packed with more anti-aging ingredients than ever. It now contains pinecone extract, which prevents sagging; rosemary extract, which improves skin density; and satsuma extract, which fights fine lines and wrinkles.