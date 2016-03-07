2 Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir

Estée Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Revitalizing Mask Noir takes the DIY mask to luxurious new heights. The two-part ritual includes a dry brush, which is used to prep the skin, and a lightweight black mask with ingredients like purifying bamboo charcoal and rejuvenating Périgord truffle extract, which promote a youthful glow.