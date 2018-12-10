The Lip Balms You Should Never Travel Without
Enter: the best lip balms for travel. These balms serve to moisturize, repair, and protect — but some of them go way above and beyond. From all-natural lip balms that rely on wholesome ingredients to tinted lip balm that addresses chapped lips while glamming things up along the way, we’ve rounded up 11 of your new favorite lip-savers.
Best Natural Lip Balm: Burt’s Bees Vanilla Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees is a classic. Its beeswax at once soothes and hydrates, along with shea butter and vitamin E. And the all-natural vanilla bean in this balm isn’t overpowering (in fact it’s very refreshing), and it smells delicious.
To buy: amazon.com, from $6
Best Chapstick: Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30
The best part about this butterstick (it just sounds hydrating) is how long the hydration factor lasts — the company boasts around 12 hours, thanks to a super soothing combination of oils (namely coconut) and butters. Plus, it’s SPF 30 so you get full UV protection all day long. Available in six hues, the tint is just enough to add a little something extra to your natural skin tone.
To buy: kiehls.com, $24
Best Vegan Lip Balm: The Balm by Nucifera
The Balm is all about plant-based, nutrient-rich ingredients (think: coconut oil, mango seed butter, avocado oil, etc.). Nucifera suggests users “moisturize from head to toe” with it — so while you're sealing in hydration around your lips, feel free to dab some under your eyes, on your cuticles, and rub into dry hands. The two-ounce Balm slips easily into a coat pocket or small purse, which is perfect for anyone on-the-go.
To buy: amazon.com, $24
Best Tinted Lip Balm: Glossier Balm Dotcom
Balm Dotcom is definitely a cult-favorite — and understandably so. It was a love at first application situation for me. With a wax-like texture, this thick balm coats lips and provides thorough, long-lasting hydration (thank you, lanolin!). Plus, it’s fun: Glossier notes that the eight flavors are reminiscent of everyone’s favorite lip-smacking phase, and you simply can’t beat that kind of joy. My favorite is rose, which has a very subtle pink tint.
To buy: glossier.com, $12
Best Lip Balm With SPF: Sun Bum Coconut Lip Balm
Talk about summertime in lip balm form. Sun Bum’s coconut lip balm is all about SPF protection and rich, coconut-y hydration to protect lips from UV rays and summertime heat. And it’s water- and sweat-resistant — but don’t let that stop you from using it year round.
To buy: amazon.com, $4
Best Drugstore Lip Balm: Nivea Moisture Lip Care
You can’t go wrong with Nivea (and it’s hard to ignore that price). Shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5 smooth and soften dry lips, sealing in moisture and protecting skin against harsh conditions like dry heat or cold winds.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 for a three-pack
Best Scented Lip Balm: Smith’s Rosebud Salve
Another cult favorite, Smith’s Rosebud Salve is great for chapped lips and can be used to spot-treat dry spots or mild burns elsewhere, too. My favorite thing about this balm is the smell and rosy tint — the intense, soothing hydration is just a bonus.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Best Moisturizing Lip Balm: La Mer Lip Balm
Like everything else on offer from La Mer, this lip balm is the epitome of luxury. Utilizing the brand’s nutrient-rich Miracle Broth, this smoothing balm revives and renews, while hydrating damaged, dry lips and helping to repair the skin’s delicate moisture barrier along the way.
To buy: sephora.com, $70
Best Lip Balm for Dry Lips: Weleda Everon Lip Balm
I became hopelessly addicted to Weleda Skin Food last winter, and now I’ve discovered the brand's Everon lip balm, which uses vital hydrators like rose wax and jojoba oil to pack a seriously moisturizing punch for dry, chapped lips in need of extra love — and it smells of sultry rose with a hint of vanilla.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Best Glossy Lip Balm: Kari Gran Lip Whip
The sound of “lip whip” is almost as delightful as the balm itself. Available in seven different shades — some subtle, some that really pop — this all-natural, velvety balm melts onto lips and coats them in a layer of sheer, glossy moisture. It’s the perfect compromise between lip balm and lipstick.
To buy: amazon.com, verishop.com, $20
Best Lip Balm for Chapped Lips: Lansinoh Lanolin
Traditionally used as a nipple cream for breastfeeding moms, Lansinoh's lanolin has become increasingly popular as a lip balm. A fatty substance found on sheep’s wool, lanolin is one of the richest, most intensely hydrating ingredients out there. This all-natural cream relies on 100 percent lanolin to deliver seriously reparative moisture to chapped lips (or really any skin that needs a little love).
To buy: amazon.com, $9
