If there is one thing that can near ruin a perfectly good vacation for me, it’s chapped lips. Maybe it’s a hot, dry summer and I’m on a road trip, or it’s the depths of a blustery winter and I’m hopping on and off flights wherein we all know how easy it is to get dehydrated and deplane with dry skin.Enter: the best lip balms for travel. These balms serve to moisturize, repair, and protect — but some of them go way above and beyond. From all-natural lip balms that rely on wholesome ingredients to tinted lip balm that addresses chapped lips while glamming things up along the way, we’ve rounded up 11 of your new favorite lip-savers.