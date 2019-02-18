The Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin
Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time
Here, you’ll find something for every need, from anti-aging cream to the best drugstore option (we know there are too many!); hand creams created with safe ingredients to target eczema-prone skin, or lotions that smell so delicious you’ll near ditch your perfume.
Best for Dry Hands: Weleda Skin Food
Certified natural with light floral fragrance, this ultra-rich cream relies on extracts like calendula and chamomile, beeswax, and almond oil to penetrate dry, rough skin for a deep and lasting hydration.
To buy: amazon.com, $19
Best Vitamin E Hand Cream: Kiehl’s Richly Hydrating Hand Cream
Shea butter and vitamin E come together in this soothing, deeply hydrating cream to heal and protect dry hands in need of some serious love.
To buy: kiehls.com, $16
Best Natural Pick: Burt’s Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream
It probably comes as no surprise that a company well known its steadfast dedication to sourcing ingredients from nature is our pick for the best natural hand cream. Loaded with hydrating, plant-based ingredients like Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, and Beeswax, this rich lotion hydrates tough skin, and you can rest easy knowing the ingredients used are not harmful.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
Best Hand Cream for Sensitive Skin: Aveda Hand Relief
A T+L editor applies this hand lotion every morning, and reports that the hydrating results last all day long. With an ingredient list that’s 95 percent naturally derived, this cream is free of synthetic fragrances, animal ingredients, petrolatum, and formaldehyde. And it leaves no greasy residue.
To buy: aveda.com, $10
Best Hand Cream With SPF: SuperGoop! Forever Young Hand Cream
The best part about this hand cream? It basically doubles as an anti-aging cream, too. Between the powerful antioxidants, argan oil, meadowfoam, and SPF 40, you’ve got a combination that packs a seriously protective punch.
To buy: dermstore.com, $14
Best Hand Cream Under $10: O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
It’s pretty much impossible to go wrong with O’Keeffe’s (just read the reviews). Because this treatment cream — which consists of ingredients like water, glycerin, and paraffin — creates a protective layer on the skin that locks in moisture, you can expect to see a dramatic difference in hydration after just a couple days.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Best Hand Cream for Eczema: Aveeno Active Naturals Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm
Aveeno is famous for its ability to deliver soothing, hypoallergenic formulas, and this cream is one of the brand’s top-rated performers. The tried and true eczema therapy balm uses colloidal oatmeal to calm itchy, dry skin, while also strengthening the skin’s natural barrier to lock in long-lasting moisture.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Best Soothing Hand Cream: SheaMoisture Raw Shea Chamomile & Argan Oil Baby Lotion
It may be made for babes, but there’s no reason adults shouldn’t use this rich, soothing moisturizer, too. Made from raw shea butter, calming chamomile and argan oil, you’ll find that this hand cream is gentle on delicate skin while it quickly alleviates dryness and protects against further irritation. Plus, it has a delightful and calming scent.
To buy: target.com, $7
Best Non-oily Hand Cream: Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
This high-quality, rich balm uses botanicals and emollients like mandarin rind and rosemary leaf to yield a deeply hydrating cream that smells delicious and doesn’t leave an oily residue behind.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $30
Best Hand Cream for Men: Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer
With ingredients like eucalyptus and vitamins A and E, this rich yet non-greasy hand cream will moisturize even the driest chapped hands, always leaving minimal residue.
To buy: sephora.com, $15
Best Hand Cream With Collagen: Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen Hand Cream
This rich hand cream with collagen has impressive anti-aging qualities, since it helps brighten and even skin tone and improves the appearance of dark spots.
To buy: sephora.com, $38
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.