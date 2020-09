It's become necessary to wash your hands more frequently than ever , and between that and hand sanitizer use between washes , your skin might be feeling particularly dry lately. So to make things a little easier on all those who suffer from cracked, chapped, hard-working dry hands, we’ve compiled some of the absolute best, intensely hydrating hand creams to use when you're at home, as well as once you're traveling again.Here, you’ll find something for every need, from anti-aging cream to the best drugstore option (we know there are too many!); hand creams created with safe ingredients to target eczema-prone skin, or lotions that smell so delicious you’ll near ditch your perfume.