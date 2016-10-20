The Best On-the-Go Beard Products
Keep beards looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
1 Clinique for Men 2 in 1 Skin Hydrator and Beard Conditioner
Salicylic acid exfoliates to minimize your risk of ingrown hairs, while hyaluronic acid seals in moisture. The result is a more precise shave and younger-looking skin.
2 Cartier L'Envol Grooming Oil
Streamline your Dopp kit with this multitasking oil. Pat some on to soothe itchy stubble, and use it as a stand-in for cologne. The honey-and-musk scent is subtle, warm, and woodsy.
3 Conair Cordless Travel Trimmer
The battery operated trimmer is compact enough to fit in your pocket, and has an adjustable three-position comb attachment that lets you switch up your look while on the road.
4 Tweezerman Facial Hair Scissors
Curved blades and blunt, rounded tips make these scissors a safe bet—at both the mirror and airport security.
