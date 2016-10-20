The Best On-the-Go Beard Products

Keep beards looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
By Adeline Duff Updated October 20, 2016
Credit: Courtesy of Clinique

1 Clinique for Men 2 in 1 Skin Hydrator and Beard Conditioner

Salicylic acid exfoliates to minimize your risk of ingrown hairs, while hyaluronic acid seals in moisture. The result is a more precise shave and younger-looking skin.

To buy: ulta.com, $29

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

2 Cartier L'Envol Grooming Oil

Streamline your Dopp kit with this multitasking oil. Pat some on to soothe itchy stubble, and use it as a stand-in for cologne. The honey-and-musk scent is subtle, warm, and woodsy.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $61

Credit: Courtesy of Travel Smart by Conair

3 Conair Cordless Travel Trimmer

The battery operated trimmer is compact enough to fit in your pocket, and has an adjustable three-position comb attachment that lets you switch up your look while on the road.

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Credit: Courtesy of Tweezerman

4 Tweezerman Facial Hair Scissors

Curved blades and blunt, rounded tips make these scissors a safe bet—at both the mirror and airport security.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

