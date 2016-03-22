Beauty

Did you know the number one beauty tip for travelers is to start hydrating a full 24 hours before ever leaving the house? Travel + Leisure is an ultimate travel beauty authority, seeking out the best in all-natural beauty brands and time-saving travel hacks. In our beauty pages, find key travel tutorials, celebrity interviews, and tips on how to source local beauty products wherever you're headed.Beauty made easyMake sure your skin is equipped to handle whatever elements you encounter abroad—from tropical heat to dry, stuffy airplane cabins. Taking a quick long weekend trip to Florida? We've got the perfect makeup kit. Spending two weeks out in the Maldives? We'll show you what products to pack, and how to do it efficiently—the last thing anyone needs is a suitcase full of products you'll never use. Our editors spend hours sifting through the latest beauty trends, offering key tips for staying dewy fresh on the road, and highlighting the creams, rejuvenating masks, and balms that you need now. How to pack make-upWith such a wide range of beauty products out there, our travel beauty guides simplify the process of preparing for your trip. Don't let the TSA's strict regulations get in the way of your travel beauty routine. Whether you’re looking for liquid-free products or chic make-up cases to keep everything contained, Travel + Leisure’s beauty tips are essential to smart packing. Beauty secrets from around the worldWith make-up tips chosen by our own team of beauty editors—as well as our network of globe-trotting supermodels and CEOs—our travel beauty guides keep you looking your most glamorous as you travel the world. Plus, we stay up to date on all the latest beauty trends. From carry-on size dry shampoo to odorless shave cream, we're always experimenting with products that stand up to rugged travel. Wondering what sleeping masks look like in Korea? Or where to find artwork-inspired hand creams in Melbourne? Maybe you're in search of Paris' most beloved beauty shop? You'll be amazed at the international scope our beauty coverage offers, all edited down into handy beauty guides you can share with your friends.

Amazon Is Having a Surprise Beauty Sale — and These Are the 11 Skin Care Picks You Need to Shop
Everything from hand creams to vitamin C serums.
The Hydrating Vitamin E Serum Shoppers Call 'Liquid Magic' Is Just $20 Right Now
Skincare experts share why topical vitamin E is so popular and how it works.
This CBD-infused Skin Care Line Makes It Easy to Avoid Harmful Ingredients
Soothe your skin with these inclusive products.
Meet Polyglutamic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid's 'Cousin' That Holds 10 Times More Moisture
A dermatologist says it's the key for an instantly plump complexion.
This Travel Kit Is Full of Skin-Firming Products, and It's 30% Off Until Midnight Only
All the anti-aging products you need when you're on the go.
This Swiss Face Oil Uses Caviar-sourced Retinol — and Yes, It Really Works
Welcome to the world of five-star skin care.
These French Skincare Products Have Serious Anti-Aging Prowess — and They're All on Sale for Black Friday
Shop everything from eye creams to face serums.
Night Shift Nurses Swear by This Brightening Balm for Reviving 'Tired Eyes,' and It's on Sale for $20
One person even got their “entire nursing unit addicted.”
This French Anti-Aging Cream Is More Potent Than Retinol — and on Sale Before Black Friday
Drunk Elephant, Dr. Barbarba Sturm, and More Luxe Brands Are Actually Included in SpaceNK's Black Friday Sale
Halle Berry Introduced Me to This Plush Hotel-grade Towel — and It's Hypoallergenic Too
Dermatologists Recommend This Face Exfoliant for 'Instant Gratification'

The Best Cleansers, Moisturizers, and Masks for Dry Skin

Say goodbye to dry, flaky skin for good.

Within 3 Days of Using This Serum, Shoppers Say Their 'Age Started Disappearing'
This Brand-new Christian Dior Fragrance Was Inspired by the Designer's Favorite Dessert
Travel the World With Diptyque's New 'Le Grand Tour' Collection
This Shampoo Bar Is the One Beauty Product I Always Take With Me When I Travel
These 'Brilliant for Traveling' Makeup Remover Wipes Come Individually Wrapped for On-the-go Convenience
Flights Make My Hair Greasy — This Is the One Product That Instantly Fixes It
Rooms at The Surf Lodge in Montauk Have a Beauty Minibar You Need to Know About
These Are the Best Sunscreens for Everyday Wear, According to a Travel Editor 
Everything You Need to Know About Clean Beauty - and the Best All-Natural Products to Buy Now
What the Experts Have to Say About Edible Beauty - and How to Use It
8 Caribbean Brands That Bring the Island Vibes to You
Get Ready for Sandal Season With This Callus-smoothing Foot Scrub
This Italian Beauty Retailer Will Instantly Become Your New Favorite Destination for Wellness Essentials
This Multipurpose Face Cream Sold Out Twice After Going Viral — and It's Finally Back in Stock 
Olay Wants to Help Science Teachers With This Epic Skincare-themed Experiment
How This Fair-trade Hair and Skincare Brand Is Making a Difference in West Africa and the U.S. 
These Cult-favorite French and Korean Skincare Products Are Super Affordable and Great for Dry Winter Skin
10 Destination-inspired Perfumes That Make the Perfect Gift for Every World Traveler
The Best Travel-size Dry Shampoos
These Silk Face Masks Have a Surprising Beauty Benefit — and They Keep Selling Out
8 Travel-size Lotions to Always Keep in Your Luggage
Blue Light Might Be Aging Your Skin — Here Are 5 Skincare Products to Protect Your Face (Video)
Tatcha Founder Vicky Tsai Reveals Her Skincare Routine, Inspired by Japanese Beauty Rituals
Lupita Nyong'o's Travel Memories Make Us Excited for Future Trips
Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown Is Auctioning Off a Wellness Weekend at Her Boutique Hotel
