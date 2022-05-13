These Are Amazon's 13 Best Beach Wedding Guest Dresses for Under $50, According to a Shopping Writer
Finding the perfect dress to wear to a wedding isn't always an easy feat, especially if you have a specific location or theme to keep in mind. With spring here and summer just around the corner, we're sure that you have a slew of beach weddings on the calendar that each require a unique outfit. But, where do you begin the search?
If you're last-minute shopping, in a pinch, or need a budget-friendly dress, Amazon is the place for you. Its fashion pages have been recently updated with stylish choices that can take you to a variety of formal events. With high-quality fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and colorful prints and colorways, Amazon's dresses are especially perfect for beach weddings. Additionally, these picks are available in a wide range of sizes that includes options for plus-size shoppers.
As if this news couldn't get any better, it's also worth mentioning that many of Amazon's dresses are even on sale and are priced under $50. And while you're browsing the retailer, you can also pick up stylish shoes, accessories, and purses to complete your wedding guest outfit. Keep scrolling to explore the best beach wedding guest dresses you can shop at Amazon.
Oxiuly Criss-Cross V-Neck Dress
With its midi length and wrap front (with elegant ruching at the bust), this fit-and-flare Oxiuly dress is versatile enough for a variety of formal events and occasions — from baby showers to wedding rehearsals — and comes in 39 styles. Just ask its more than 3,800 five-star raters, many of which loved wearing it to summer weddings thanks to its soft feel, breathable cotton fabric, and overall flattering fit. One reviewer shared, "I received so many compliments and felt so pretty [while wearing this dress]."
Dokuritu Lace Maxi Dress
Flowy, floor-length dresses always fit the bill for beach weddings, and this lacy maxi from Dokuritu is perfect in every way. Its crochet detailing elevates its classic silhouette while also adding a sexy element with a sheer waist. The ruffled skirt makes it feel more formal, giving you the perfect amount of flair when worn with your favorite heels (but it also looks great barefoot on the sand too). "It's very soft and comfortable," a shopper said. Their review was followed by another customer that wrote, "I wanted to find a cute and airy dress for a wedding, and this dress did the job. Not too hot and it's very cute."
Ever-Pretty Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Giving off bridesmaid's dress elegance with its ruffled, off-the-shoulder design, floor-length hem, and flowy fabric, this option from Ever-Pretty is suitable for formal beach weddings and beyond. The ruched empire waistline adds an element of texture while flattering your figure, and its high slit gives you breathing room and flexibility to walk around and dance. "I ordered this dress to wear to my cousin's wedding and let me tell you, I'm so glad I did," a shopper wrote. "People loved it and I felt amazing in it. If you're looking for a special occasion dress, you can't go wrong with this one."
PrettyGarden Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Another stunning maxi option, this tiered dress features sleeves and a gorgeous floral pattern that not only makes it perfect for an outdoor wedding, but also offers more coverage to protect you from the sun. And, its elastic waistband and breezy skirt give you enough stretch so you can tear it up on the dance floor. "I was very impressed with this dress," raved an Amazon buyer. "It's a very lightweight material, but not sheer at all. Very, very comfortable. This is a dress I would order in multiple colors because it is so versatile."
Ecowish Ruffle Midi Dress
Fans of bold statements will enjoy the ruffled cap sleeves of this Ecowish dress, which creates a formal and memorable look with its embroidered detailing and flowy mid-length skirt. "Just beautiful! A perfect dress for a coastal wedding," exclaimed a five-star reviewer. Another shopper added, "This dress far exceeded all of my expectations! I hadn't received so many compliments on a dress since my wedding day!"
Kormei High-Low V-Neck Dress
If you're shopping for a more casual wedding but still want something that feels elegant, this Kormei dress is for you. The wrap dress has a comfortable elastic waistband that shoppers say flatters a variety of body types, but stands out among its counterparts with its plunging neckline, fluttery sleeves, and ruffled slit detailing. "I wore this dress to an outdoor wedding and it was perfect," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's super breathable and flowy and I got a ton of compliments wearing it."
Zesica Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress
A maxi with a little pizzazz, this ruffled dress flatters your body with its self-tying waistband that creates a fit-and-flare fit. Its billowy sleeves and hemline make it feel fancy and fresh, and you get to show a little extra skin thanks to its v-neck and slit. "I was in need of a dress for a beach wedding, and this dress is exactly what I was looking for," explained one shopper. "The dress was not see-through or revealing… I felt very comfortable and covered in this dress."
PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruffled Maxi Dress
A stylish one-shoulder option, this floral maxi dress from PrettyGarden helps you pull off the trendy while still feeling comfortable in its flowy, floor-length silhouette. Its ruched detailing and tiered skirt make it feel fancy, and its stunning floral pattern is the perfect complement to a romantic beach scenery. And according to this Amazon customer, you'll get a lot of use out of it: "I've been in desperate need of a good, flexible wedding guest dress and this is definitely it!"
Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
Whether you're a bodycon fan or just don't want to worry about your dress blowing around in the ocean breeze, this off-the-shoulder number from Ezbelle is here to help. Available in 28 colors and sizes up to 22, the fitted dress accentuates your curves with its pencil skirt design and allows for a sexy moment with its off-the-shoulder boat neckline. "This dress was so comfortable and the perfect dress for a wedding guest," a reviewer shared, adding that they also plan on wearing it to work and other fancy occasions. Similarly, another shopper wrote, "The dress was the most comfortable and flattering dress I have EVER worn… I wore it to a wedding and danced the night away in it."
PrettyGarden Floral Halter Sundress
Halter dresses never go out of style, and this ruffled maxi dress from PrettyGarden is a winner in our book. Its self-tying high neckline looks elegant and modern while helping you feel covered and secure. This combined with its ruffled skirt and dramatic bow belt creates a sophisticated and beach-appropriate outfit. "The dress is really great quality; received so many compliments," one customer expressed in their review. "Loved how the dress glided as I walked; [it] looked very elegant."
JASAMBAC Off-Shoulder High-Low Cocktail Dress
A stunning cocktail dress that looks runway-worthy for as little as $26? We're sold. This classy number is made from a thick and stretchy polyester-spandex blend that allows it to mold to your body for a perfect fit. Its off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline and high-low hemline add a vintage-inspired flare that is sure to wow at your next formal occasion. "This dress is amazing, especially for the price," one shopper said, adding that they "felt so comfortable and elegant in it" at a wedding. The reviewer also highlighted that the "quality was thick and felt way more expensive than it is. Plus, it has pockets."
Grecerelle V-Neck Dress
This style dresses up your favorite maxi design with its fluttering cap sleeves, bow waistband, and ruffled hemline. Plus, a flirty slit and plunging neckline give the classic dress a sexy edge. Not to mention, it's available in 31 different colors and prints. "Surprisingly lovely dress for the price," an Amazon reviewer shared. "The fabric is soft and flowy and it is a perfect fit… It looked amazing and everyone wanted to know where I got it. I feel sexy and fabulous in this dress."
Oten Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress
For a more form-fitting take, this wrap dress exudes elegance with its ruffled sleeves, cinched and ruched waist, and tulip hemline, which reveals a tasteful slit. The bodycon-style number comes in 24 stunning color options and will earn you lots of compliments, according to reviewers. "Great fit, very flattering," a shopper said of the dress. "Heavy material that made it felt substantial, not hot." Another customer said that it's "probably one of my best Amazon purchases ever" and highlighted that they felt "incredibly comfortable" in it.
