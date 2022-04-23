These Comfy, Water-resistant $29 Joggers Are the 'Best Outdoor Pants Ever,' According to Hikers
Hiking and wearing shorts don't always mix, especially if your favorite trail is ridden with sharp rocks, unexpected slopes, and pesky insects. They're also not a great option if you'd prefer to limit your skin's sun exposure and skip the chafing. But for many, pants aren't considered a go-to because of their tendency to trap in heat, especially in warm weather, and many pairs can be restrictive. However, there's one pair that's been earning high praise from Amazon shoppers for its cooling fabric, comfortable fit, and generous pockets: the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants.
The pants have not only racked up an impressive 4,700-plus five-star ratings from hikers, but they're also an affordable option, since they're on sale for just $29 right now.. Shoppers can choose between 11 colors and sizes XS to 3XL.
Made from a polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch, the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants achieve the perfect level of breathability, flexibility, and softness. But their lightweight construction doesn't compromise on durability, according to reviewers. Thoughtful design features like articulated knees (a curved design that allows for movement) ensure that you have full mobility to kneel, squat, lunge — or whatever move you need to land in the moment — freely and comfortably. Additionally, the pants' moisture-wicking and water-resistant abilities keep you feeling comfortable and dry throughout your trek, even when you're up against inclement weather.
As for their fit, hikers can customize the pants to their waist size with a drawstring cord. You can also tighten the ankles, which are tapered, to make them more snug, which Amazon shoppers say comes in handy when dealing with bugs. What's more, the cargo pants offer UPF 50+ protection against UV rays.
Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention the pockets, which hikers said were big enough to "actually can fit stuff in." You'll find two deep zippered hip pockets, as well as one on the rear, which are the perfect size for your trail essentials and personal items. There's also a spacious cargo-style pocket on the thigh that can fit everything from smartphones and granola bars to pocket knives. One reviewer highlighted that the pockets are made from a mesh material and said they "never felt sweaty in the spot where my cell phone and keys were in."
It's not hard to see why Amazon customers are loving the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants. In their review, one shopper said they have a "pajama pant-level of comfort," and another raved that they fit "like a second skin." A third reviewer noted that the bottoms are "great for summer hikes" because of their cooling properties.
One avid climber was happy to report that they're "super lightweight yet warm and durable, and so easy to throw into a backpack (in case you need to add or remove them as a layer)." They also added that the pants are "flexible so you can comfortably move in them."
When vouching for the effectiveness of their water-resistant material, an Amazon buyer, who called them the "best outdoor pants ever," said that they "wore [the pants] on a rainy day and they really do dry quickly."
They've also earned a seal of approval from non-hikers for casual wear. One reviewer loves wearing them when they're gardening, as they protect them from bugs, rocks, and sunburns. In fact, they said the pants have been "keeping me even cooler than the shorts I used to wear." Shoppers have pointed out that the hiking pants are "also perfect for workouts, walks, run, bike rides," and more.."
Another said that they enjoy wearing the bottoms when they play golf. And if you're using them as work pants, one customer shared that they "don't fall down when I bend over."
If you ask us, they're definitely cute enough for casual outings and lounging around. Heck, we bet they'd make excellent travel pants. What are you waiting for? Get a pair of the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants on Amazon today. Trust us, you're going to want multiple pairs so you'll never have to trek without them.