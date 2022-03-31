These Are the 'Best Shorts' Amazon Shoppers Have Ever Purchased and They're Only $22
Summer, is that you? Now that the warm weather's return is imminent, it marks the beginning of another exciting time of the year: shorts season. Ready to break out your favorite shorts? If the answer is no, Amazon shoppers have found a pair that might just sway you. Say hello to the Baleaf Women's Cotton Athletic Shorts, the comfortable pull-on shorts that have earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings from customers for their flattering fit, soft material, and high-performing design.
The Baleaf Women's Cotton Athletic Shorts are made from a cotton and spandex blend that offers softness, breathability, and flexibility. This skin-friendly combo also creates less friction than many other shorts, which translates to less irritation when you're walking around or clocking in sets at the gym, and gives them a semi-fitted feel. They have a 5-inch inseam and fall right at your thigh so you can enjoy more coverage when doing squats and lunges.
The popular gym-friendly shorts are also designed with a high-rise elastic waistband, which can be adjusted for a more customized fit, to give wearers more peace of mind during runs, hikes, HIIT workouts, long travel days, busy errand-running days, and more. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention that the shorts are equipped with two deep side pockets (which can easily fit essentials like phones, keys, travel documents, and face masks). They come in 12 fun colors, including sea blue and forest green, as well as basics like black and heather gray. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.
These comfortable details are winning shoppers over left and right, with many calling them the ″best shorts I've ever purchased″ and the ″shorts of my dreams.″ One even said "shorts are the bane of my existence" and noted that finding a pair for their body type has been "next to impossible." When reviewing the shorts, the customer raved, "[The] fit is perfect, actually flattering, and pockets are large enough to hold my giant iPhone without any issues at all." They added, "these blew all the others away."
Another wrote that the shorts are "fitted just right so they don't flare out" and "the material is really soft (almost feels velvety on the inside) and they are the perfect thickness." An additional reviewer noted that they don't "bunch up when I walk" thanks to their stretchy construction and mid-length hem.
Speaking of bunching up, one buyer was happy to report that the Baleaf athletic shorts "stay in place (no adjustments required) through my entire workout, every time." Their review was followed by another shopper who said "they make you feel perfectly covered." Reviewers also noted that they're ″not clingy″ and prevent chafing and riding up when you're on the move.
If one thing is for sure, fans of the Baleaf Women's Cotton Athletic Shorts say you definitely shouldn't hesitate to buy them in multiple colors. Grab a pair (or several) on Amazon today.