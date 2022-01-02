Everyone From Firefighters to Travelers Says This $20 Toiletry Bag Is 'Perfect'
When traveling, many people hope to pack as compactly as possible — and that's even more true for those who only want to take a carry-on with them, no matter how long they will be away from home. While you're organizing your clothes into packing cubes, consider carrying your efforts over to your toiletry bag, especially this one that's under $20 and rated five stars by more than 5,200 Amazon shoppers.
Available in four colors, including black, navy, gray, and light pink, the Bagsmart Dopp kit is compact and water-resistant. Measuring 9.4 by 6.3 by 4.6 inches, the toiletry bag weighs just over a half-pound when empty. It has plenty of features, including the ability to be a classic toiletry bag or a fully functioning makeup bag, thanks to its multiple compartments — and Amazon shoppers are quick to offer their praises.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 with coupon (originally $27)
"I've bought several travel bags on Amazon, and this is the best one I have," wrote one five-star reviewer who is already planning to buy additional bags in different colors. "It feels like a really high-quality bag, and that it will last for a long time… The compartments are perfect, and I love that it opens sitting up. The material is awesome."
"If you love to travel and haven't found that perfect toiletry bag, this is the one," said another shopper. "You won't have to buy travel size [bottles] ever again. It's perfect, [and it] has the right amount of compartments that hold everything I need for travel. Even my haircare products can fit. I can ditch my other travel toiletry bags now that I've found this perfect bag."
The Bagsmart toiletry bag is a standout amongst the many options available on Amazon because of the design of its main compartment. The double zipper offers more stability to the bag, and there's also plenty of room to pack multiple full-size bottles inside (and keep them upright). Another great feature of the Dopp kit is the front pocket — it's waterproof and serves as the best way to keep wet and dry items separate. Thanks to the bag's quality features, frontline workers on overnight shifts are fans, too.
"I am a firefighter that works 24-hour shifts, so I use this on a daily basis," added another reviewer, who was able to fit full and travel size bottles inside "with room to spare." "It is hands-down the best one I have found. It holds everything I need and holds travel bottles upright so I never have leaks. The build quality is excellent."
No matter the length of your trip (or your shift), treat yourself to organized essentials with the Bagsmart water-resistant Dopp kit. Available in medium and large, shop it on Amazon for $20 now.