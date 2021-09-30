This Under-$20 Jewelry Organizer Promises to Solve Your Tangled Necklace Troubles While Traveling
Whether you're trying to leave your hotel room for the day or pop out from your Airbnb for dinner, there are few things more frustrating and anxiety-provoking than discovering your jewelry is tangled (or not where you thought you placed it). The solution to saving time and not descending into panic? Use a jewelry organizer that includes secure pockets and folds closed.
Almost 5,000 shoppers have rated the under-$20 Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer five stars, and one reviewer even called it their "favorite purchase in a long time." Inside, you'll find five separate compartments: a band designed for rings, a spot to store earrings, a strap to hook necklaces, and two zippered pouches ideal for bracelets, watches, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $20)
"All travelers need this!" one five-star reviewer titled their review, continuing, "This is the perfect way to organize all of your jewelry pieces when traveling. "It is compact yet holds a lot. Keeps necklaces from tangling and rings from getting lost. Perfect for plenty of bracelets as well. Love it!"
The jewelry organizer is made from a cotton-polyester blend and available in nine colors and patterns that range from soft pastels to bold and bright hues.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
"I love this so much I will be gifting it to everyone I know!" wrote another five-star reviewer. "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality. It's a thick, durable material and not flimsy. I love how many different compartments there are and the thoughtfulness of the design. I don't have to compromise on which jewelry items I take on trips because this fits everything and doesn't take up an excessive amount of space in my bag."
Shop for the Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer before your next trip (Psst: It makes a great gift, too).