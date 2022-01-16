This Pouch Is 'Perfect' for Everything From Makeup to Tech Chargers — and It's Only $7

Have you ever popped a favorite lipstick or lotion inside your bag, only to not be able to find it when you're on-the-go? It's happened to the best of us. Though it tends to happen even more when we're traveling, that feeling of not being able to find an essential is all-too-common when carrying a bigger handbag that has all of the room and none of the organization. Bagsmart has a solution in the form of this makeup bag that's on sale for $7.