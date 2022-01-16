This Pouch Is 'Perfect' for Everything From Makeup to Tech Chargers — and It's Only $7
Have you ever popped a favorite lipstick or lotion inside your bag, only to not be able to find it when you're on-the-go? It's happened to the best of us. Though it tends to happen even more when we're traveling, that feeling of not being able to find an essential is all-too-common when carrying a bigger handbag that has all of the room and none of the organization. Bagsmart has a solution in the form of this makeup bag that's on sale for $7.
The Bagsmart makeup bag is designed to help you to organize your bags for every day and travel. It's available in five colors, has a modern geometric design, and measures 8.7 inches by 5.5 inches by 1.6 inches.
To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $10)
"This is the third item I ordered from Bagsmart — I love this brand for travel bags and organizers. Their products are affordable and quality is great," wrote one of the 2,000 five-star reviewers. "The makeup pouch is cute, and the size is good. I was worried it would be too small, but it's perfect."
Because function is key with makeup bags, the smaller scale Bagsmart toiletry bag is water-repellent with a zippered closure. Even though it's designed to hold makeup and travel-size toiletries, it can function as a pouch for pencils, pens, and even charging cords in a pinch.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
"These are so nice, and just the right size," said another shopper, who purchased a two-pack of the makeup bags. "One fits nicely in my purse after filling it with my makeup. Best cosmetic bag I ever purchased. They are very soft and roomy."
"It's the perfect insert to my purse with no pockets," added another shopper. "Helps me hide all the discreet items I don't want floating around."
Whether you're searching for an easy solution to organize your purse or a highly rated small toiletry bag for travel, pick up a single Bagsmart makeup bag or opt for a two-pack bundle while the sale lasts.