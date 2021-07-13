This Is the Best-selling Toiletry Bag on Amazon — and It's Under $30

Packing is a matter of personal preference, and there is definitely a method to how we like to stow away our things. One of the great features of the Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag is it includes four zippered compartments that fit full-size bottles. That means you can easily separate your go-to shower products from your toothbrush and toothpaste, makeup, and contacts, for example. Another idea? For a shorter trip, devote each of the four compartments to a member of your group; if it has everyone's full-size liquids, you'll only need to check a single bag.