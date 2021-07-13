This Is the Best-selling Toiletry Bag on Amazon — and It's Under $30
Outside of the time we spend carefully planning our next weekend or week-long adventure, we're tirelessly curating the products in our daily routines. Once we find hair, body, and skin products we love, the idea of leaving them behind for even a few days feels outlandish. In case you're in the market for a new toiletry bag to fit your favorites, check out the best-selling one on Amazon — it costs just $28.
Packing is a matter of personal preference, and there is definitely a method to how we like to stow away our things. One of the great features of the Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag is it includes four zippered compartments that fit full-size bottles. That means you can easily separate your go-to shower products from your toothbrush and toothpaste, makeup, and contacts, for example. Another idea? For a shorter trip, devote each of the four compartments to a member of your group; if it has everyone's full-size liquids, you'll only need to check a single bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $28
Amazon shoppers are fans of the clear main pockets and rave about its foldability — simply roll it up and zip it, and once you arrive at your destination, use the hanger to hook it onto the back of the bathroom door.
"I. Love. This. Bag," said a skincare-loving traveler. "It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks. And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere and your stuff hangs perfectly. I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel!"Before your next trip, pick up a new Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag in black, blue, or pink and bring your everyday go-tos along for the journey.