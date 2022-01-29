Everyone From Teachers to Travelers Loves This 'Bottomless' Backpack — and It's Under $30
Although a tote can serve as a catch-all for all of your day-to-day must-haves, the items you tuck inside can easily become jumbled. Plus, most totes require you to carry the bag on your shoulder, which centralizes all of the weight that's inside. As a result, many people turn to backpacks as a way to organize their laptops, pouches, and technology on-the-go — and Amazon shoppers are saying this $28 find is "perfect for school, work, and travel."
Backpacks have grown and evolved beyond simply being a great tool to take to school. Now backpacks are accessories that are as fitting for a day at the office as they are to take with you on a plane. While they do have plenty of uses, we've found that travel brands tend to know how to design these bags best. So it's not a surprise that Bagsmart, a brand you already know if you're shopping for jewelry cases or toiletry bags, also created a roomy water-resistant backpack (11.2 by 7.5 by 17 inches) that fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop and a 12.9-inch tablet comfortably.
"I can admit, I originally considered this bag because of the color. I love blush pink and needed a bag for a quick three-day family getaway. But I have to say, the quality of this bag is unbeatable for the price," wrote one five-star reviewer, who tucked their 14-inch laptop and 12.4-inch tablet inside. "The stitching is perfect, the zippers are smooth, [and] the quality of the materials is really nice."
The stitch patterned backpack is available in black or pink and has multiple interior pockets to help you to stay organized. Expect to find a large central compartment inside, as well as two front zippered pockets and an anti-theft pocket that's large enough to fit your passport. The exterior of the bag also has a pocket for your water bottle that can double as a spot to store an umbrella.
"I needed a new teacher bag and this one caught my eye," added another shopper. "This bag looks very classy, stylish, and well made. This bag is absolutely bottomless, and fits pretty much everything I would ever need to take with me to work…The straps are very soft and comfortable, and I love the multitude of pockets."
Whether you're a student, teacher, professional, or traveler, the lightweight Bagsmart laptop backpack will meet your needs — and for less than $30, you truly cannot go wrong.