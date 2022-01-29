Everyone From Teachers to Travelers Loves This 'Bottomless' Backpack — and It's Under $30

Backpacks have grown and evolved beyond simply being a great tool to take to school. Now backpacks are accessories that are as fitting for a day at the office as they are to take with you on a plane. While they do have plenty of uses, we've found that travel brands tend to know how to design these bags best. So it's not a surprise that Bagsmart, a brand you already know if you're shopping for jewelry cases or toiletry bags, also created a roomy water-resistant backpack (11.2 by 7.5 by 17 inches) that fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop and a 12.9-inch tablet comfortably.