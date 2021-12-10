These Stylish and Functional Backpacks Are Under $100 at Nordstrom Right Now
We've all been there: You've filled your trusty old backpack with all the essentials you need for school, work, or the plane and spotted a hole you've never noticed before. Or maybe the straps have begun digging into your shoulders, or one is even threatening to pop off. Before you know it, you're forced to deal with a bag that can't get your stuff where you need it to go. Talk about a mood ruiner, right?
Fortunately, there are plenty of great backpacks out there that won't cause you this pain, such as the 10 options from Nordstrom detailed below — all of these comfortable backpacks are stylish, spacious, and under $100. Whether your ideal bag is a cute mini option that you can easily store under a desk or a bigger, sturdy model that you'll bring on every daylong outing or weekend adventure, there's a backpack for you here.
So without further ado, check out 10 cute and useful backpacks available at Nordstrom, including several options that are on sale right now.
Related Items
Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
There's so much to love about this stylish, sporty backpack, starting with the fact that it comes in a whopping 36 colors. It's also super durable, water-resistant, and big enough to fit a laptop in addition to plenty of other items. There's even a removable foam insert inside, so you can use the backpack as a seat if needed.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80
The North Face Women's Jester 22L Backpack
If you need a backpack that can last all day (or weekend) without causing your back and shoulders to scream out in pain, this is the one for you. The bag's FlexVent suspension system and padded straps are designed for maximum comfort, and the surplus of storage space and pockets both inside and out (including mesh water-bottle pockets and an organizer compartment) ensure you'll have more than enough room for supplies.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $69
ThePureBag Pure Antimicrobial Backpack
Backpacks don't get more durable or helpful than this one. Its silver-embedded material purports to keep it free of germs, and the ample storage space in both the inside and outside of the bag will keep your laptop, tablet, cords, bottles, and more safe and sound. "Love this backpack!" wrote one Nordstrom customer in a review. "It's cute, comfortable, and the perfect size. I travel a lot and need something durable. Germ-free is an added bonus. Highly recommend!"
To buy: nordstrom.com, $89 (originally $178)
Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack
Designed in a gorgeous deep red with a faux-leather trim, this backpack is a serious beauty, but that's not all it has going for it. There's ample storage space, padded shoulder straps, and multiple helpful zip pockets where you can store your most precious stuff. Reviewers rave about both the bag's attractive look and high quality.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80
Tumi Voyageur — Just In Case Nylon Travel Backpack
How pretty is this dusty rose nylon backpack from Tumi? In addition to its attractive appearance, the bag conveniently folds flat, so you can stow it away under your desk or in your closet when it's not in use. There's also a roomy interior, a handy front pocket, and a back sleeve made to fit over suitcase handles when you're headed to the airport.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Cordura Mini Backpack
For a sturdy, durable backpack that's small enough to bring around every day, this option from L.L.Bean is the perfect pick. It's easy and comfortable to carry due to its padded straps, and the nylon material is both water-repellent and long-lasting. Even more, the backpack has a lot of room and organizational space despite its small size, plus a water bottle in the mesh side pocket.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mid Volume Backpack
Available in 12 pretty colors, including florals and gingham patterns, this great everyday backpack is ready for class or the office. Buyers praise its minimalist design and comfortable feel, among other features. Said one happy customer, "It's so lightweight and very spacious! Having to carry around a laptop and notebooks for school causes terrible back pain. Those days are over with this backpack."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack
There's a reason this beautiful nylon backpack has hundreds of rave reviews. The textured leather trim gives the bag a sleek, sophisticated touch, while the water-resistant lining ensures that it'll last for many, many wears. One pleased customer called it a "minimalist must-have," writing that it's "just the right size to carry what I actually need on a daily basis." (Psst: If this bag is out of stock at Nordstrom, check out the mini version, on sale for just $64.)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $125)
O'Neill Valley Mini Backpack
Made of comfortable cotton material in a compact, easy-to-carry size, this mini backpack will be your best friend whenever you need to run errands or hop over to the office. "Really cute and functional," wrote one customer after buying this bag, which comes in a lovely cameo blue color that matches perfectly with its corduroy-hued straps. Don't forget about that low price.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $38
Nordstrom Sodo Leather Backpack
This is an ideal backpack for commuters. With its leather material, roomy interior, and zip-around opening that makes pulling out your laptop or tablet a breeze, the bag is one you'll want to take with you every time you head to work or school—which isn't to say it can't also be used for trips and other adventures, too. Check out more black backpacks under $100 from Nike, Zella, and Kate Spade.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $74 (originally $185)