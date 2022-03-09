This Comfortable, Colorblock Fleece Jacket Is on Sale for $32 — Until Tomorrow
Jacket fatigue is a real thing. And with spring just a couple of weeks away, you might be itching to put your winter puffers and down jackets into storage. But alas, we're not quite there yet. If you're ready to retire your heavy go-to coat, but still need something cozy for transitional spring weather, Backcountry is having the perfect sale. The outdoor gear retailer is saying goodbye to winter by marking down its customer-loved outerwear an extra 20 percent off. With this discount, shoppers can expect to save up to 60 percent at checkout.
Hundreds of women's and men's outerwear and accessories are featured in the sale, with options from popular brands such as Columbia, Marmot, Outdoor Research, Stoic, and Adidas. This assortment even includes options that will keep you comfortable and warm while partaking in popular winter sports and activities, such as lightweight puffers, insulated vests, athletic zip-ups, sweatshirts, and fleece pullovers.
Not sure where to start? If you're in the market for something comfortable and versatile that will keep you toasty without the bulk, we recommend checking out the Stoic Shearling Full-Zip Jacket, which is currently on sale for 50 percent off, bringing the price to $41.
To buy: backcountry.com, $31 (originally $80)
The colorblock jacket is made with soft-to-the-touch shearling fleece that is designed with brisk hikes, early-morning dog walks, laidback travel days, and chilly sightseeing tours in mind. Apart from the warmth it provides, the Stoic Shearling Full-Zip Jacket also has deep, zippered pockets to keep your phone, keys, and other small valuables safe. While it has a longer length (falls beneath the hips) and oversized fit, convenient pull-tabs at the side of the jacket help the wearer achieve a snug, tailored fit.
Customers praise the jacket's ability to keep cold air out while still remaining lightweight and warm. One buyer was happy to report that the fit is roomy enough for layering and noted that the elastic waistband "adds another layer of protection when cinched in the cold weather." Another shopper complimented its versatility: "I purchased this for cold runs during the winter, but I will definitely be wearing this to lounge around my apartment as I work from home all day."
The Stoic Shearling Full-Zip Jacket is just one of hundreds of fleeces and jackets featured in Backcountry's winter clearance sale. Whether you're in the market for a lightweight layer to combat chilly spring days or freezing-cold international flights, or simply want to take advantage of some great outerwear deals you can rock next winter, we've compiled a list of the best options. Below, explore more top-rated and ultra-comfy jackets for an extra 20 percent off at Backcountry. But, you'll need to act fast, since the sale ends tomorrow!
Related Items
Backcountry Oversized Fleece Pullover
To buy: backcountry.com, $34 (originally $70)
Backcountry Frary Fleece Pullover
To buy: backcountry.com, $39 (originally $120)
Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket
To buy: backcountry.com, from $78 (originally $150)
Stoic Insulated Hooded Parka
To buy: backcountry.com, $55 (originally $170)
Stoic Insulated Jacket
To buy: backcountry.com, $39 (originally $120)
Adidas OutdoorTerrex Tech Fleece Light Hooded Jacket
To buy: backcountry.com, from $39 (originally $80)
Mountain Hardwear Southpass Fleece Pullover
To buy: backcountry.com, from $72 (originally $150)