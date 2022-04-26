Shoppers 'Can't Wait to Hit the Beach' in This Cute Amazon One-piece Swimsuit
Shopping for bathing suits online can be a gamble. How are you going to know it fits without trying it on, right? Plus, how can you get an idea of its fabric and quality without seeing it in person? Thankfully, there are customer reviews that can help paint a realistic picture of the swimsuits you're interested in so you can feel confident with your purchase.
One bathing suit that's racking up thousands of glowing reviews is the B2Prity Women's One-Piece Swimsuit. In fact, it has nearly 10,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, who love it for its flattering fit and well-made construction, as well as its surprisingly supportive bust that's helped it earn a seal of approval from customers of all boob sizes.
Available in 39 colors and prints, the B2Prity One-Piece Bathing Suit has something to complement everyone's swimwear style. Its nylon-spandex blend gives the v-neck bathing suit its fan-favorite stretch and compression, while ruching along the stomach creates its figure-flattering fit. Although one-pieces tend to be more modest, this one allows you to show some skin with its plunging neckline and backless design, but still offers a full-coverage bottom and high-waisted cut at the back.
However, you need to know that it's the swimsuit's convertible top that has really won over reviewers. Wearers can customize the halter straps to create a sexy keyhole look, which also boosts the one-piece's bust support and cleavage coverage. Or, they can tie the strap behind the neck to turn it into a plunging neckline. You can purchase the B2Prity One-Piece Bathing Suit in sizes S to 2XL and in sizes 18 Plus to 22 Plus.
Amazon shoppers were pleasantly surprised with this ″gem″ of a bathing suit's overall quality and fit. It even earned praise from customers that claimed they "never look good in swimsuits." One wrote, "I was blown away at how beautiful this made me feel." Another exclaimed, "I've been struggling to feel good in a swimsuit this year, and I am ready to walk the beaches without a wrap on!"
And if you require more support in your tops, a reviewer with a 36D bust size raved: "This bathing suit is the first of its kind that not only fits well but still looks super cute too." They added, "I always get compliments when I wear it." Another buyer called the swimsuit "so flattering" and said that it "accentuates my curves where I want it to and hides the ones I don't want seen, it's sexy but not too revealing."
On the hunt for a versatile pick you can wear anywhere? Wearers share that it's "great for the beach, public pools, water parks, and other summer activities." And while you might be skeptical of this one-piece's quality given the incredibly affordable price tag, shoppers say it's better than pricier options they've tried. One reviewer reported that it's "more flattering than the $80" bathing suit they purchased in the past.
There are more glowing reviews where that came from. Give your swimwear a refresh this summer with the B2Prity One-Piece Bathing Suit. Grab one on Amazon today so you can experience the bathing suit's magic firsthand.