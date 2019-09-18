Away's First Ever Tote Bag Is Here — and It Comes in Two Chic Styles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Away, the luggage company that exploded onto the scene with versatile suitcases housing built-in chargers, dropped another bag bombshell yesterday: The Longitude and Latitude Totes.

In a quest to takeover your travel lifestyle — whether the journey is near (your commute) or far (across the globe) — Away made its foray into everyday carryalls with its debut of the two minimalist designs, which are meant to keep you ready for any occasion. The Longitude, which is vertical in shape, and The Latitude, horizontal, are both made out of Italian leather and come in Black and Buff with silver hardware and Pine and Ruby with champagne hardware. These understated looks are versatile and seamless to integrate into your everyday routine, with roomy construction and sleek appeal to get you where you need to go.

Aside from the chic look of the bags, they were carefully crafted to make things easier for you rather than be just another bag to carry. With a thin removable strap along the backs of the bags, the totes can even slide over the handlebars of any Away luggage you already have so you have a streamlined transport system from work, to the gym, all the way to the airport.

You can get Away's versatile new bags both online and in Away stores for $245, and they can be personalized with up to three foiled-stamped letters for an added touch, making them a great gift for the upcoming holidays — or just a great way for everyone in your office to tell them apart when you inevitably all show up with Longitude and Latitude Totes.

Away The Longitude Tote Credit: Courtesy of Away