Away Made Star Wars-themed Luggage to Take You Far, Far Away

"Star Wars" superfans, here's your chance to travel far, far Away (GET IT?) with a new luggage collection inspired by the iconic film series.

Luggage brand Away has taken their signature suitcases and dressed them up in three new colorways based off of the original trilogy's planets. Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor never looked better.

The limited-edition collection is available in four sizes, from carry-ons to large suitcases, and features subtle design nods to each planet — such as a warm orange shell inspired by the desert twin sun planet Tatooine and an icy gray exterior for the ice planet Hoth. So if you prefer to keep your "Star Wars" love on the low, then this minimalist collection is perfect for you.

Or if you want to be loud and proud about it (legit, no shame), then you should know that each bag comes with a Millennium Falcon-shaped luggage tag worthy of boasting.

Star Wars x Away Credit: Courtesy of Away

Head to awaytravel.com to shop the Star Wars x Away collection before it sells out.

Star Wars x Away Credit: Courtesy of Away

To buy the Tatooine: awaytravel.com, $225

Star Wars x Away Credit: Courtesy of Away

To buy the Hoth: awaytravel.com, $225

Star Wars x Away Credit: Courtesy of Away