Away Just Launched Its Editor-loved Luggage in Three New Limited-edition Colors
With spring and summer on the horizon, you've probably started refreshing your wardrobe with colorful pieces in anticipation of warm weather's return. Why not give your travel gear the same treatment? If you're in the market for vibrant luggage and accessories, Away has the perfect solution with its latest drop.
Earlier this week, the popular luggage brand launched its Technicolor collection, which puts a vibrant spin on its best-selling and editor-loved carry-on and checked suitcases and introduces three new colorways: tropic, bloom, and beam. According to the brand, the bold hues were chosen to inspire "bright travel days ahead" and "happy packing," evoking excitement among travel enthusiasts.
Fans of the Away Carry-On Suitcase and Bigger Carry-On Suitcase can purchase the top-rated bag in tropic, which includes a forest green body, navy blue trim, and neon orange accents, or bloom, which features a color-blocking orange and magenta body with contrasting navy blue trim for added flair. For reference, Away's standard carry-on bag measures 21.7 inches by 13.7 inches with a 9-inch depth, while the Bigger Carry-on is 22.7 inches by 14.7 inches with a 9.6-inch depth.
Both varieties have a hardshell exterior, TSA-approved combination lock, and hidden laundry bag, plus 360-degree spinner wheels and interior compression straps. They also come with a matching luggage tag and the option to add a monogram on the tag or body of the suitcase.
If you're looking for a more spacious suitcase, Away's Medium and Large Checked Suitcases are now both available in the color beam. Staying on theme with the new collection, these bags have a solid orange exterior and are paired with black leather trim and handles for contrast.
With a 68.8-liter capacity, the Medium Checked Luggage is perfect for mid-length trips, since it can fit plenty of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other important essentials within its 26-inch by 18.5-inch by 11-inch frame. The Large version, on the other hand, has an even larger capacity of 99.2 liters. It measures 29 inches by 20.5 inches by 12.5 inches, making it better suited for longer trips when you need room to pack more outfit options or bulky gear.
Like its carry-on counterparts, the Away checked bags are made with durable hardshell material and are equipped with a TSA combination lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior compression straps, and a hidden laundry bag. They can also be personalized and come with matching luggage tags for convenience.
The new colors will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to add one to your cart as soon as possible. And luckily, Away has also extended the colorful upgrade to its fan-favorite travel accessories. Right now, you can shop a multi-colored version of the Packable Sling Bag and a sleek navy Passport Wallet, both of which pair well with the bright luggage.
The Packable Sling Bag gives off a vintage feel with its neon, multi-colored design. Its lightweight and functional design make it a travel must-have, since the belt bag comfortably stores all of your essentials and keeps them close by for easy access. And when it's not in use, it folds down into a small pouch so you can pack it into your luggage without taking up much space. The fanny pack-style bag is made with water-resistant recycled nylon and can be worn on hikes, sightseeing adventures, theme park trips, and the other exciting activities on your itinerary.
If you're in need of a sleek place to store your travel documents, check out the Away Passport Wallet. It's currently available in the shade comet, which is a sleek navy blue color with orange accents. Boasting a water-resistant nylon exterior and a smooth leather interior, the versatile travel wallet has four slots to safely organize your ID, credit cards, vaccine card, passport, and more. There's even a slip pocket on the outside for your boarding pass and other important documents and cards that you need easy access to.
Convinced that your luggage needs a summery upgrade? Shop the Away Technicolor Collection now and get the brand's Carry-on Suitcase, Bigger Carry-on Suitcase, Medium Checked Suitcase, Large Checked Suitcase, Packable Sling Bag, and Passport Wallet in the limited-edition colors. But hurry, the collection won't stick around for long.