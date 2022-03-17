Away Just Launched Its Editor-loved Luggage in Three New Limited-edition Colors

The Packable Sling Bag gives off a vintage feel with its neon, multi-colored design. Its lightweight and functional design make it a travel must-have, since the belt bag comfortably stores all of your essentials and keeps them close by for easy access. And when it's not in use, it folds down into a small pouch so you can pack it into your luggage without taking up much space. The fanny pack-style bag is made with water-resistant recycled nylon and can be worn on hikes, sightseeing adventures, theme park trips, and the other exciting activities on your itinerary.