Away Just Launched a Stunning New Lavender Suitcase Inspired by Croatia

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is back at it again with a new limited-edition color launch, and honestly, we're shocked it's not already sold out. We have good reason to believe it's well on its way because that's exactly what happened when the brand released purple shades in past collaborations with Karlie Kloss and Rashida Jones — we blinked, and they were gone.

Inspired by the lavender blossoms of the Croatian island Hvar, this new purple colorway is available in all four sizes of Away's best-selling suitcases — from the Carry-on (now available with or without the brand's signature built-in battery) to the 29-by-20-inch Large.

Away Limited-edition Lavender Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Away

Set of Two in Lavender

If you're unfamiliar with the Away hype, well, it's a cult-favorite for a reason — or maybe 10. Away's suitcases are known for an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, interior compression systems, timeless design, and smart built-in battery packs for its carry-ons. But the brand is made up of much more than suitcases. You'll also find a range of travel standards, such as the ever-essential Dopp kit, the no-fuss personal item, and even packing cubes to help you stay organized.

And hey, Away just launched limited-edition colors and textures in those items, too — such as a deep ocean blue inspired by the Adriatic Sea and a timeless khaki cotton reminiscent of stone city walls.