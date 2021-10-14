Away Just Launched a Designer Collection — And It'll Make You Want to Travel ASAP
Traveling can be mundane, stressful, and downright exhausting at times — but that doesn't mean your luggage has to suffer in the same dull fashion. Female-founded luggage brand Away, best known for its sleek carry-on suitcase, recently launched its first-ever designer collaboration with three of New York's hottest emerging designers.
Joining the inaugural collection are Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Choi. Charged with crafting designs inspired by the places, people, and experiences that shaped their unique aesthetics, each designer brought a distinctive and vivid flair to three of Away's best-selling products — the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack, and Travel Pouch Set.
Liang's design, pictured above, is a whimsical floral pattern, almost reminiscent of camo. In a press release, she described her inspiration for the energetic print as the "playful wanderlust people feel towards travel right now." Like the rest of her fashion designs, she wanted her collaboration with Away to be bold and colorful.
Pastel tweed with delicate pink ruffle details are the defining characteristics of Adeola's luxury-inspired Away collection. The multi-colored tweed fabric was custom developed specifically for this collaboration. In a press release, Adeola revealed her inspiration for the Elle Woods-esque design was "restructuring the representation of female bodies in the 21st century, challenging constructs with statement pieces that are meant for the everyday, and rewriting history through fashion."
For Choi, travel is already at the center of her various designs. For this collaboration, she relied on her distinctive '70s-esque white lines and strategic colorblocking to bring her sporty, yet practical, vision to life. "[I] wanted to create something uplifting, bright, and sporty--something that could be spotted from far away and was immediately recognizable and distinguishable," Choi said in a statement. Her collection gives off modern-day Pan Am vibes, in the best way possible.
The limited edition products, which range from $55 to $295, are available exclusively on Away.