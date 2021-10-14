Away Just Launched a Designer Collection — And It'll Make You Want to Travel ASAP

For Choi, travel is already at the center of her various designs. For this collaboration, she relied on her distinctive '70s-esque white lines and strategic colorblocking to bring her sporty, yet practical, vision to life. "[I] wanted to create something uplifting, bright, and sporty--something that could be spotted from far away and was immediately recognizable and distinguishable," Choi said in a statement. Her collection gives off modern-day Pan Am vibes, in the best way possible.