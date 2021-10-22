Shoppers Say This French Anti-aging Cream Makes Their Skin Look 10 Years Younger

According to reviewers, the combination is a hit. "I'm closer to 60 than I want to admit, and have been using this product since I was in my 30s," wrote a shopper with sensitive skin. "Age and gravity catch up, but people still guess my age [as] 10 years younger than I am. I call this my 'French potion,' and when someone asks me if it is truly the secret to my smooth eyes (I have no wrinkles around my eyes at all), I respond, 'I'm not going to quit using it to find out!'"