This Ski and Snowboard Backpack Fits Boots, Helmets, Googles, and More — and It's Only $50

If you start dreaming of a day on the slopes the moment you see the first flurry of snow, you likely look forward to the winter all year long. What is probably not high on your list of things that excites you is lugging your skiing and snowboarding gear into the lodge so you can hop onto the powder at long last. To make your arrival to and departure from the snow much easier, why not pop your boots (and more) into a backpack? Amazon shoppers say this $50 ski boot bag is one of the best, and one shopper even said they "can't believe how much fits" inside.