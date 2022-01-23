This Ski and Snowboard Backpack Fits Boots, Helmets, Googles, and More — and It's Only $50
If you start dreaming of a day on the slopes the moment you see the first flurry of snow, you likely look forward to the winter all year long. What is probably not high on your list of things that excites you is lugging your skiing and snowboarding gear into the lodge so you can hop onto the powder at long last. To make your arrival to and departure from the snow much easier, why not pop your boots (and more) into a backpack? Amazon shoppers say this $50 ski boot bag is one of the best, and one shopper even said they "can't believe how much fits" inside.
While the necessary gear for skiing and snowboarding isn't likely to decrease anytime soon, the Athletico boot backpack offers an easy and organized solution for everything you need to have on hand. As its name would suggest, you can plan to slide your boots into each of the two compartments specifically designed for them. But the bag also has a large center compartment where you can tuck your helmet, goggles, gloves, and more safely inside.
"We have five of these bags for the family. We love them," said one five-star reviewer. "All the kids have to carry their own ski equipment, and this makes getting to the slopes a much easier process. It carries the boots, helmet, and all their other gear easily…This is definitely worth the money and competes head to head with the more expensive bags you'll find."
"I wish I had purchased this bag sooner," wrote a shopper, who also mentioned they're able to tuck all of their essential ski gear, except skis and poles, inside. "I highly recommend. This really is a time saver when getting ready to ski!"
The 18 by 15 by 15 inch snowboard backpack is available in black or blue, and both are designed from polyester to be water-resistant. The exterior even includes reflectors should you decide to hit the slopes with your bag at night. But the true highlights are the compartments, which all zipper closed to keep snow and water away from valuables, like your cell phone. Because the idea of a ski backpack is to offer an easier and more comfortable way to carry your gear, each Athletico backpack has lumbar back support, extra straps, and plenty of padding built in.
"Total game changer," said another reviewer. "This bag makes traveling with boot bags or skates a breeze. It's extremely well designed for travel, convenience, and has several pockets to keep items separate. Even has small vents to allow the skates or ski boots to breathe. Fits on an airplane overhead since it's soft and flexible. I love it."
So you can bypass any overwhelm about lugging your skiing and snowboarding gear to the mountain, shop for an Athletico boot backpack before your next trip to the slopes. For $50, you can be organized, suited up, and ready for the snow in no time.