This Is the Best Face Mask for Everyday Wear, According to an Essential Worker

As a porter in a residential building, Diego has to be at work no matter what. Building maintenance doesn't stop for anything; the trash still needs to be taken care of, the floors still have to be swept, and more importantly this last year, everything has to be sanitized 24/7. His tasks can be strenuous, too, whether it's dealing with heavy garbage bags or working in tight (and hot) spaces while doing repairs. All this in consideration, he had a pretty tough time finding a mask he could wear comfortably for a long period of time while working — until he tried Athleta's Everyday Face Masks.