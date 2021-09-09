This Is the Best Face Mask for Everyday Wear, According to an Essential Worker
After over a year of wearing face masks, I've found quite a few that work for me. Whether it's under-the-radar Amazon finds or a celebrity-loved face mask brand, I've been rotating my masks comfortably depending on where I'm going or which option works with my outfit best. But I've also had the privilege of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, which means I haven't experienced wearing my mask for upward of eight hours a day — something my partner has had to deal with every day since March 2020 as an essential worker.
As a porter in a residential building, Diego has to be at work no matter what. Building maintenance doesn't stop for anything; the trash still needs to be taken care of, the floors still have to be swept, and more importantly this last year, everything has to be sanitized 24/7. His tasks can be strenuous, too, whether it's dealing with heavy garbage bags or working in tight (and hot) spaces while doing repairs. All this in consideration, he had a pretty tough time finding a mask he could wear comfortably for a long period of time while working — until he tried Athleta's Everyday Face Masks.
He first noticed the masks because of their attractive, muted colors, including a washed red, sage green, black, and dark navy. But more importantly as someone with a larger face, they actually fit over his beard with no gaps, and without being "tight or uncomfortable" around his ears. After putting them to the test at work every single day, he's worn them exclusively the entire pandemic and purchased multiple packs.
Diego says the cloth masks — which are made with three layers of lightweight fabric, have a nose wire, and adjustable earloops — are the only ones he's found to be comfortable for eight to 10 hours a day because they're "breathable" and "hold up well," even after multiple washes. He wears them outside of work as well, whether we're grocery shopping or travelling, and feels protected every time, even as new COVID-19 variants like Delta continue to appear.
I wore Athleta's face masks a handful of times during the first few months of the pandemic, and I can attest that they're really gentle on the skin and easy to wear. Plus, they look good, which never hurts.
Since Athleta's original mask launch last year, the brand has expanded its portfolio to include more colors and options, including brighter variety packs, tie-dye designs, and special exercise masks. Whether you're still searching for a mask that'll hold up during a long day of work, or you need fresh options in your rotation, Athleta's Everyday Face Masks come highly recommended by thousands of people. Shop more of Athleta's face masks here.