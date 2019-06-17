These Best-selling Comfy Travel Pants Look Good With Anything

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every experienced traveler knows incorporating a comfortable travel outfit that basically becomes your go-to "travel uniform" is key to having a stress-free journey. There's nothing more annoying than wearing a brand new pair of shoes (hello, blisters!) or pants that don't offer any stretch when you're running to your next gate to make a connecting flight. And if you're traveling overseas, forget it. At that point, a comfy outfit is just as important as your passport, especially if you'll be confined to a middle seat.

There's nothing wrong with outfit-repeating while on the go, but if you're tired of only wearing leggings, we have the next best solution: comfy travel pants. These Brooklyn Ankle Pants from Athleta were made for traveling, commuting, and work — even though they feel like sweatpants, they're business casual. Not only are the pants made from super light, recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric, but they also have front and back pockets, side paneling, and ankle cutouts for a dressier look.

And with more than 1,500 five-star reviews, customers agree that these $89 pants are worth the investment. Not only do they run true-to-size, but shoppers love them because they don't wrinkle in transit, and the material is super breathable unlike some jeans and leggings.

Available in six colors and three lengths (regular, tall, and petite), these pants will look good with basically anything. Pair them with your favorite walking shoes, a simple tee, a jean jacket, and voila — you have one of the easiest (and comfiest!) travel outfits.

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, these pants should be on your next packing list. Their tapered, semi-fitted style is similar to a pair of slacks, so you'll still look like you put in a little effort. And the pants' light-as-air feeling can't be beat, too, especially with summer just around the corner.

