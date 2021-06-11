17 Comfy-chic Athleisure Staples Every Traveler Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With travel picking up, it may be time to stock up on activewear that can double as comfortable and chic-looking travel wear. In case it has been a minute since you put together that perfect travel look, we've rounded up some of the best athleisure wear for you to choose from, to get you back in style and shape in no time. Convertible pieces, leggings that look and feel great, and cashmere tracksuits will really come in handy when you're ready to leave the house on your next adventure - but not leave the loungewear trend behind. Here, the 20 latest athleisure pieces that will make a perfect travel outfit.

Zella Jogging Pants

Sloane Cozy Rib Jogger Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All the best athleisure brands today know that fabric is of the utmost importance. The fashion designers behind Zella made these with moisture-wicking fabric, no-slip waistbands, and performance technology.

Alo High-Waisted Biker Shorts

Alo High-Waisted Biker Shorts Credit: Courtesy Alo Yoga

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, it is time to once again get in touch with your good friend the biker short. Now a wardrobe staple and core component to nailing the athleisure wear look, the biker short is just as stylish as it is comfortable if done right (as demonstrated here by Alo).

Lululemon Up for Downtime Long Sleeve

Up for Down Time Long Sleeve Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

There's nothing surprising about a long-sleeve athleisure shirt for travel, but this one will get noticed nonetheless. A silk-blend, loose-fitting shirt with relaxed waves, this shirt has both style and effortless comfort.

Away Longitude Tote

Away Longitude Tote Credit: Courtesy of Away

If travel-inspired activewear were to take shape in a bag, it would probably be this one right here. A travel essential that we don't recommend going without, this leather travel tote is durable and casual in much the same way as athleisure, but also gives a look of polished sophistication when carrying all of your must-haves right next to you.

Lou & Grey Ruffled, Oversized Hoodie

Lou & Grey Ruffle Terry Sweatshirt Credit: Courtesy of Loft

A key component to any athleisure look, the oversized hoodie is perfect for almost any kind of travel. This sage green, subtly ruffled sweatshirt is too en pointe for the occasion to pass up - and Lou & Grey makes phenomenally soft athleisure perfect for long flights.

Marie France Van Damme Cardigan

Marie France Van Damme Baby Silk Blend Michi Cardigan Credit: Courtesy of Marie France Van Damme

Another versatile piece of athleisure women will want to sport this season is a cardigan. This baby silk blend michi cardi can be worn as is or tied in the middle for an extra sense of security. Perfect for pairing with any bottom, a goes-with-anything cashmere is one of the easiest pieces to style with jeans, a loose skirt, or even the right pair of leggings.

Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatsuit

Outdoor Voices All Day Hoodie and Joggers Credit: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices shines when it comes to technical activewear, but their men's athleisure stands out. Their "cloud knit" technology - a polyester and spandex blend - is tantalizingly soft and loose yet flattering. For the perfect men's athleisure sweatsuit, pair the All Day hoodie and All Day sweat pants.

Off-White Baseball Cap

WORLD PEACE BASEBALL CAP Credit: Courtesy of Off-White

The baseball cap is a key accessory for any activewear look on the go. Great for going incognito en route, it can also hide almost any sign of jet lag once you arrive at your destination.

Lululemon Align Jogger

lululemon Align™ Jogger 28" Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

An errand-running pant to rival all other joggers, Lululemon's Align joggers take the best parts of their Align leggings (the waist panel, the butter-soft fabric) and add a bit of give. They have a tapered ankle and hug your curves in all the right places, but have enough room to allow you to sleep comfortably on a road trip.

Soludos Ibiza Sneakers

Soludos Ibiza Classic Lace Up Credit: Courtesy of Soludos

These kicks are a vibe that all athleisure enthusiasts can get on board with. A simple white sneaker is the ideal travel companion for any kind of getaway and can be worn throughout the duration of the trip.

L.L. Bean Slippers

L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers, Venetian Credit: Courtesy of L.L. Bean

Although heavier on the leisure part of athleisure, slippers will ensure you reach optimum relaxation while on the go. Opt for a pair that has shearling and memory foam insoles, like this classic pair from L.L. Bean.

Wales Bonner Track Pants

Wales Bonner Clarendon Trackpants Credit: Courtesy Wales Bonner

A key player in athleisure brands' collections, the track pant is one that has become synonymous with the genre. These Wales Bonner sand and brown pants with Persian green crochet give you a put together look without requiring too much energy.

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack Credit: Courtesy Dagne Dover

No activewear outfit meant to travel is complete without a backpack. This neoprene backpack from Dagne Dover is the only option you'll ever need, as it's both durable, easy (and soft) on your back, and built to last.

Bombas Ankle Socks

Bombas Ankle Socks Credit: Courtesy of Bombas

Every detail counts, and these athleisure-inspired socks are proof of just that. Bombas makes ultra plush socks for an active lifestyle - and their ankle socks are perfect under high-top sneakers when boarding a plane to Europe.

Totême Monochromatic Cashmere Tracksuit

TOTÊME Cable-knit cashmere sweater and joggers Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

When going for a perfectly luxurious athleisure wear look, opt for cable knit cashmere from head to toe. This Totême set is ultra soft, and worth every penny.

AZ Switchwear Leggings

AZ Switchwear stretch-knit leggings Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

These aren't just your regular leggings. Part of the AZ Factory's latest drop called Switchwear, they are a hybrid of loungewear and couture. A piece that travelers with a heightened design sensibility will definitely get behind, they are sure to be the legging of choice this year.

Zara Initial Silk Scarf

INITIAL SILK SCARF SPECIAL EDITION Credit: Courtesy of Zara

Any athleisure look can benefit from a silk scarf as a way to elevate the travel outfit, providing an extra touch of comfort and class. This Zara silk scarf comes in any initial - so you can choose a personalized accessory to tie your outfit together.