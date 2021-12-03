This Luxe U.S. Ski Resort Just Launched Its Own Line of Winter Wear

Just in time for the winter ski season, Aspen Skiing Company — owners of Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort and the uber-luxe ski-in/ski-out hotel The Little Nell — launched a brand-new experiential lifestyle concept called AspenX. Spearheaded by multimedia artist Paula Crown, AspenX aims to expand Aspen Skiing Company's reach into experiential events as well as design to create a holistic brand that highlights the best of what it's like to ski in Aspen Snowmass and to stay at The Little Nell.

The most visible part of AspenX is the line of winter-ready performance wear that's debuting this season. Ski resorts often partner with brands like Helly Hansen or North Face to create the uniforms that their staff wears around the mountain. AspenX is the first time that a ski resort is designing and manufacturing its own brand of ski outfits. And anyone can buy them either online (available now) or at the new AspenX boutique in Gondola Plaza when it opens on December 20, 2021.

"What's really special is this line gives our clients the chance to literally purchase the gear used by our pros, which is something that, as skiers ourselves, we know is of value and speaks to the quality," Crowne said of the collection

Ski pants and insulated hooded jackets in breathable, waterproof textile with lots of pockets (for your phone, your lift tickets, your lip balm) for men and women were mountain-tested by the Aspen Snowmass pros for quality control. Knowing that there's a lot of other brands out there to choose from, Crown said it was critical for AspenX to undergo a rigorous quality control trial. Ski instructors and guides put these garments through the ringer to properly measure their flexibility, warmth, and technical precision to withstand whatever the mountain might have in store. After all, some of the most ardent winter sports enthusiasts are hopefully going to be donning these items on the double-black diamonds soon.

A woman wearing a ASPENX ski jacket and pompom hat Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX

And the sleek, all-black aesthetic ensures that whoever wears the stuff looks good off the runs, too. "While the line has an emphasis on performance, we have also made sure to tie in elements of fashion and style," she said. "These are versatile pieces for the whole Aspen living experience, from going down the slopes to enjoying après-ski at Ajax Tavern." In addition to ski-specific items, AspenX also includes cashmere sweaters, pom-pom beanies, puffer fanny packs, and roomy totes. You can even give your house an AspenX twist thanks to the inclusion of home goods. Think: wool throw pillows, plaid blankets, wood cutting boards, ceramic bowls, and more.

An ASPENX ski goggles Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX

Aspen Skiing Company's commitment to sustainability extends to AspenX. "Our factory overseas where our apparel is manufactured is Worldwide Responsible Compliance Initiative-certified, which is the gold standard in social responsibility," Lauren Myatt, product line manager for AspenX, explained. "We also used only Bluesign-certified fabrics, which ensure the highest level of consumer safety and promote environmentally and socially friendly products."

An ASPENX sweater and pompom hat Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX

A man wearing a ASPENX sweater Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX

Beyond the product line, however, there is an experiential layer to AspenX, taking full advantage of the company's decades-old expertise in hospitality. Once the brick-and-mortar location opens, AspenX will host occasional events in partnership with The Little Nell's award-winning culinary team, such as multi-course tasting dinners, wine tastings, and mixology lessons. And the AspenX boutique won't just carry in-house creations; there will be products from other luxury brands including an upcoming collaboration with Prada and the release of limited-edition ski goggles with Anon, which will come with ​custom magnetic face masks.