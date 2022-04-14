Hikers Say These Super Supportive Trail Sneakers Are 'So Much More Comfortable Than Your Typical Running Shoe'

The newly discounted Asics trail running shoes are renowned for their comfort that is achieved through their rearfoot gel cushioning system. This premium cushioning supports your foot while reducing shock from the moment it hits the ground, which promotes a smooth heel-to-toe transition, minimizes fatigue, and makes it "so much more comfortable than your typical sneaker," according to wearers. In fact, one reviewer said they "didn't even have to break them in" before a 3-mile hike and had "no blistering or pain." If you're someone who requires additional support, you can remove the shoe's sockliner so you can fit an orthotic insole more comfortably.