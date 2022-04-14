Hikers Say These Super Supportive Trail Sneakers Are 'So Much More Comfortable Than Your Typical Running Shoe'
Whether you're an avid runner or a fan of power walking, bringing your fitness routine to your favorite hiking trail is a great way to get active while enjoying the beauty of nature. But, not every athletic sneaker is equipped for ragged and unpredictable terrain.
Need help finding the best trail running shoe for your upcoming workouts? According to more than 17,500 Amazon shoppers, you should give the Asics Gel-Venture 6 Trail Running Shoes a try. Not only do the trail runners have an impressive number of five-star ratings, but they recently went on sale. Right now, you can score certain colors and sizes for up to 29 percent off, which brings their $70 price tag down to just $50.
The newly discounted Asics trail running shoes are renowned for their comfort that is achieved through their rearfoot gel cushioning system. This premium cushioning supports your foot while reducing shock from the moment it hits the ground, which promotes a smooth heel-to-toe transition, minimizes fatigue, and makes it "so much more comfortable than your typical sneaker," according to wearers. In fact, one reviewer said they "didn't even have to break them in" before a 3-mile hike and had "no blistering or pain." If you're someone who requires additional support, you can remove the shoe's sockliner so you can fit an orthotic insole more comfortably.
On the outside, the Asics Gel-Venture 6 Trail Running Shoes' heels are enhanced with reverse-style lugs to make their traction more trail-specific. This extra grip helps you safely and securely navigate uphill and downhill terrain without hindering your stride. The shoes' outsole is also made with the brand's high-abrasion rubber material, which is placed on high-stress areas to increase their durability and provide additional support. These running shoes are currently available in 18 color combinations, each of which is unique with the help of a bold accent hue, and sizes range from 5 to 12, including half sizes. Good news for runners with wide feet: the trail runners come in wide sizing too.
In their reviews, several shoppers highlighted that the running sneakers support a variety of conditions like high arches, plantar fasciitis, and tendonitis. They also earned a seal of approval from runners with flat feet, as well as ones with weak ankles and those who are prone to injury.
When describing the fit, several highlighted that the sneakers have a roomy toe box that ″tapers down″ to a supportive heel and provides excellent ankle stability. "My feet do not hurt at all even after 3.5 miles," a reviewer with low arches wrote. They added that the traction is "a lot better" than that of previous shoes they've tried, which "have actually caused me to slip and fall so many times."
Another customer chimed in, saying, "it is the only sneaker that gives my foot enough support that I don't feel pain." They also started wearing the shoes to work, raving that they "can be on my feet all day" without feeling like "my feet are going to fall off."
Even if you're not big on hiking, reviewers assure that the Asics Gel-Venture 6 runners make the perfect everyday shoe (think: running errands and going on leisurely walks), as well as a supportive travel sneaker for trips that involve a lot of walking and exploring. One traveler said, "these shoes had all the support and cushion I could have wanted, my feet never got sore even after walking 35-plus miles in four days."
For a reviewer with plantar fasciitis who is on their feet for "seven to nine hours a day," switching to the trail runners helped them go from experiencing "a lot of pain to hardly noticing my heels most days." They also were happy to report that the fit was "comfortable right out of the box" and they "have not been disappointed" since purchasing them.
What are you waiting for? Grab a pair of the Asics Gel-Venture 6 Trail Running Shoes on Amazon today while they're up to 29 percent off. If the thousands of glowing reviews are any indication, they'll become your ″new favorite running shoes.″