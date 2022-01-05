These Waterproof Boots Have Over 12,000 Five-star Ratings on Amazon — and They're Only $33

Whether you're planning a trip to a damp climate or are simply trying to stay dry through the winter, having comfortable waterproof attire is key. While you'll surely need a jacket, hat, and water-resistant gloves to protect you from the outdoor elements, you'll also need a solid pair of waterproof boots that'll keep your feet from getting soggy and wet in snow or rain. With more than 12,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are raving about these waterproof boots because of how dry they keep their feet.