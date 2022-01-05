These Waterproof Boots Have Over 12,000 Five-star Ratings on Amazon — and They're Only $33
Whether you're planning a trip to a damp climate or are simply trying to stay dry through the winter, having comfortable waterproof attire is key. While you'll surely need a jacket, hat, and water-resistant gloves to protect you from the outdoor elements, you'll also need a solid pair of waterproof boots that'll keep your feet from getting soggy and wet in snow or rain. With more than 12,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are raving about these waterproof boots because of how dry they keep their feet.
The exterior of the Asgard Women's Waterproof Chelsea Boots is made of a sturdy PVC material to keep moisture out. Thick rubber soles have an anti-slip design, which provides great traction on slippery surfaces. The interior includes a textile lining and an EVA foam insole for maximum comfort while walking. Each shoe has a pull tab and elastic-goring on the sides, which many shoppers say makes them easy to slide on and off.
The boots are available in sizes 5 to 12 for adults, and even have a few kids sizes if you want to grab a pair for your little one. You can choose from a range of colors including black, dark brown, and burgundy.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
Amazon shoppers have tons of positive things to say about the boots, which now have over 3,000 five-star reviews. They've also earned a coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge, which is awarded to top-rated, well-priced items that are available for shipping right away.
"These are by far the best boots I've ever bought. They are comfortable, durable, stylish, and just overall perfect," one reviewer said. "I wear them everywhere and they fit for most occasions…If it rains, I don't have to worry."
Another reviewer, who walked miles in the boots during a two-week trip to Vancouver, said "I'm so pleased with the quality of these shoes," and compared them to rain boots from brands like Hunter and Sam Edelman "for one-third of the price!"
A third five-star reviewer who bought these boots in preparation for a trip to rainy Ireland, called them "fantastically waterproof, incredibly flexible, and have stood the test of time." They also noted that their feet "were completely dry" after a hike up an Appalachian mountain in the rain, and that the boots have gotten only "slightly scuffed" after a year of use.
"Go ahead and pull the trigger, these are the best waterproof shoes at this price point," they added.
If you're looking for a pair of affordable rain boots that'll keep your feet comfortable and your toes dry through rainy weather, check out these waterproof boots from Asgard that you can shop right now for $33.