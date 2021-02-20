This Heated Vest That ‘Performs Perfectly’ Keeps You Warm and Charges Phones on the Go

The vest is constructed with eight heating panels placed around the neck, torso, lower stomach, and upper and lower back. You can control how much heat you want with five temperature controls ranging from 104 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit that can be switched on and off at the press of a button. The three buttons also allow you to control which panels are turned on, should you prefer to just warm your chest, for instance. Once it's out of juice, simply recharge the battery, which sits in one of the pockets. Plus, there's an extra USB cord in the other pocket that can be used to charge cell phones or other devices when you're on the go.