This Heated Vest That ‘Performs Perfectly’ Keeps You Warm and Charges Phones on the Go

Winter is somehow still in full force, which means layers of hats and gloves and bulky sweaters are still very much a sartorial staple. And while tugging on ultra-warm wool socks and cozy hats and scarves are certainly an acceptable solution, there's one piece of clothing that's sure to change the way you dress: a heated vest.
If you haven't pulled on a heated vest for winter camping expeditions or to dine outdoors in sub-zero temperatures, you simply haven't upgraded into the 21st century. Consider the Arris heated vest on Amazon, which is slim enough to be tucked under a heavy coat but cozy enough to keep you warm — even if you don't switch on the heating device.
The vest is constructed with eight heating panels placed around the neck, torso, lower stomach, and upper and lower back. You can control how much heat you want with five temperature controls ranging from 104 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit that can be switched on and off at the press of a button. The three buttons also allow you to control which panels are turned on, should you prefer to just warm your chest, for instance. Once it's out of juice, simply recharge the battery, which sits in one of the pockets. Plus, there's an extra USB cord in the other pocket that can be used to charge cell phones or other devices when you're on the go.
Although the vest can only be purchased in one size, it's actually adjustable thanks to panels that can be zipped on and off. By adding or taking away these fabric pieces, the vest can fit sizes as small as XS and as large as 3XL.
Arris recommends using the vest for a wealth of outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, hiking, mountain climbing, skiing, and even motorcycling, but it can also be thrown on as extra protection during regular errands or long walks.
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this vest, with many noting that it provides amazing warmth and comfort. Many mention that it fits great, and some have called it a "lifesaver" as well as "the best purchase [they've] ever made."
"I'm warm again!" one shopper shares. "After being cold for 12 straight hours last weekend, I decided to check [these vests] out. As soon as it arrived, I put it on and can't take it off. Now I will be warm and smiling instead of shivering!"
"This vest is the bomb!" another shopper writes. "I love that it comes with panels to adjust the fit. So far I haven't had to add them, but should somebody wrestle me to the ground to borrow it… they might. I have worn it on crisp fall mornings to walk the dogs. I have worn it riding the tractor on a blustery afternoon. I have worn it in the evenings while binging Netflix. It has performed perfectly in each setting. Worth every penny."
Shop the Arris Heated Vest in both men's and women's sizes for $140 on Amazon, and feel much more prepared to battle the elements.
