These $55 Fleece-lined Ski Pants Are 'the Most Flattering,' According to Amazon Shoppers
If a day (or week) on the slopes is on your horizon, you won't want to leave home without a top-notch pair of snow pants. While there are thousands of options on Amazon, not every pair is water-resistant, wind-resistant, and fleece-lined. But the Arctix Sarah Softshell Snow Pants have you covered — and they're under $60.
Arctix is known for designing snow pants that lack the bulk of other brands, but still offer all of the warmth for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and more. Plus, Arctix also makes sure its outerwear is designed for movement, so the Sarah Softshell Snow Pants are "made with lightweight flexible materials that stretch in all directions for improved range of motion," according to the brand — and Amazon shoppers agree.
"I have ordered several styles of ski pants and ski bibs to try for an upcoming ski trip, and these are hands down the best," wrote one five-star reviewer, who titled their review "The most flattering ski pants!" "Super flattering, super comfortable, so stylish. Not bulky and fluffy like other styles — these look cute and are more fitted, but [they] still offer a cozy soft lining… I will wear these every day on our ski trip!"
"I absolutely love these pants," added another shopper, who highlighted the "incredible value" of the pants. "I like these better than my more expensive Roxy and Columbia pants. They are soft and lightweight yet very warm and easy to move in."
The machine-washable Sarah Snow Pants are available in five colors, including neutrals (white, black, and steel) and bright hues (plum, teal), depending on whether you would like to blend in or stand out on the slopes. Every pair also has reinforced seams, boot gaiters (to prevent warmth from escaping), and a side pocket for additional storage.
"These aren't heavy-duty snow pants, but they are still amazing," wrote a third five-star reviewer. "They fit over ski boots and keep you warm and dry. They are very flattering as they are not the typical huge snow pants."
Whether you enjoy a bluebird day or one filled with extra snow and wind, your Arctix fleece-lined snow pants are sure to keep you toasty. Shop them on Amazon for $55 before your next snowy adventure.