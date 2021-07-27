Shoppers are Packing This 'Perfect' Lounge Chair Float for Their Beach Vacations — and It's $22 on Amazon
If your ideal water-side day involves reading a book with your feet propped up rather than doing cannonballs off the diving board, you're likely going to need a pool chair that floats. Some floats, though, can be cumbersome because of their size, which isn't necessarily ideal for travel. Whether you're visiting a pool close to home or jetting to warmer waters, Amazon shoppers have found a solid solution: this 3-in-1 lounge chair float that retails for $22.
The Aqua Mosaic 3-in-1 Pool Lounge Chair allows you to choose your preferred position while you're in the water. Thanks to its adjustable features, the float can transform into a forward-facing chair, a backward-facing chair (the brand calls this a "drifter" since your legs drift in the water), and a full-on lounge chair. No matter which position you choose, the mesh forms to your body.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
"[I] love these floats," writes one reviewer. "I was looking for something perfect for drifting around a Lazy River (which we did around 100 times over the past week of vacation!) and these fit the bill. They are very easy to use, incredibly versatile and really well made! My parents loved them so much that they've already purchased their own for our vacation next year!"
The float is designed for travelers to easily pack it right into their suitcases, and shoppers speak highly about its portability. Many of the 4,700 five-star reviewers mention they packed this float for vacations in Hawaii and the Caribbean, and noted it was easy to inflate and deflate. You don't have to worry about packing a pump either, as reviewers say neither end of the float requires too much air to inflate.
"I bought two for a trip to Hawaii since I wanted to bring some water floaty that would be lightweight, compactable, and small," one reviewer, who called the floats "perfect," explains. "They are incredibly lightweight, and they fold flat like a pair of jeans. They take only a few seconds to blow up and deflate. The material also felt very high quality."
Wherever your next vacation by the water takes you, go ahead and pick up an Aqua Mosaic 3-in-1 Pool Lounge Chair float, or a few if you don't want to share. Grab that book and a drink, and get to relaxing.