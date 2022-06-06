These Nurse-approved Sneakers Require No Break-in Period and Are 'Like Heaven' for Your Feet

There's perhaps no greater deception than being tricked by a seemingly comfortable pair of sneakers — and the pain that comes with realizing that they're not as supportive, cushioned, soft, or flexible as you thought they'd be. This is especially true if you're someone that's on your feet for prolonged periods of time, whether it be for work or for long walks, runs, or hikes. Not every shoe is equipped to deliver all-day comfort to meet different lifestyle demands.