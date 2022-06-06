These Nurse-approved Sneakers Require No Break-in Period and Are 'Like Heaven' for Your Feet
There's perhaps no greater deception than being tricked by a seemingly comfortable pair of sneakers — and the pain that comes with realizing that they're not as supportive, cushioned, soft, or flexible as you thought they'd be. This is especially true if you're someone that's on your feet for prolonged periods of time, whether it be for work or for long walks, runs, or hikes. Not every shoe is equipped to deliver all-day comfort to meet different lifestyle demands.
Instead of being led astray by another pair of pinching, blister-causing sneakers that also leave your feet feeling achy and irritated in the middle of your shift or outting, you can opt for a reviewer-vouched style like the Aprilspring Walking Shoes, which have more than 7,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. And, as luck would have it, they're also on sale for up to 15 percent off.
Boasting a springy honeycomb insole, the popular women's walking shoes masterfully absorb shock to prevent fatigue and joint pain and use their bounce to give you a pep in your step, creating an energetic stride that feels balanced and comfortable. The sneakers also have a well-cushioned footbed and their design is further enhanced with a durable rubber outsole with a slip-resistant traction pattern. Their padded tongue and elongated ankle increase stability and their breathable mesh upper promotes airflow, further improving your foot's comfortability throughout the day.
The Aprilspring Walking Shoes are available in sizes 5.5 to 10.5 and come in 14 unique color combinations, ranging from neutrals like gray, white, or black to bold pops of color such as yellow, pink, purple, and red to create a statement-making footwear moment.
"These sneakers are everything," raved a reviewer. "They are very comfortable, and the extra cushion support is an added bonus. [I've] never had sneakers that felt like this on the inside, amazing!" Another shopper chimed in, "I walked in them for hours and my feet did not hurt at the end of the day."
One customer exclaimed, "These shoes are like heaven on my feet!" Their review was followed by another shopper that was happy to report that the sneakers were "extremely comfortable" right out of the box when they wore them on a 2-mile walk. They also noted, "I wore low socks with them and they didn't rub at all."
In fact, most of the Aprilspring Walking Shoes' five-star reviews come from people who are constantly on their feet. One wearer with high arches wrote: "I am a nurse and need all the foot support I can get. I bought and returned five pairs of shoes within two weeks. I will be keeping these."
Another nurse shared, "They are so supportive and have a nice little cushion under my toes," which she added "is so comfortable, it is unbelievable" and makes the sneakers "better than some of my other 'nursing' shoes; they have become my go-to."
Replace your unsupportive kicks with the top-rated Aprilspring Walking Shoes. Get a pair on Amazon today while they're still on sale for 15 percent off, bringing the price tag down to just $40.