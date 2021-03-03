The Apple Watch Series 6 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now

If you've been waiting for the right time to splurge on the new Apple watch, it's here. For a limited time only, the Apple Watch Series 6 is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. To put it simply, this is a deal you can't pass up.
The Apple Watch Series 6 has already racked up more than 22,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Some say they own all the previous versions, yet they call this one the "best watch ever." It's so good that even self-proclaimed Android lovers admit that they are "slowly converting" to the Apple side. And now, you can try it for yourself at a deep discount: It's currently $69 off, bringing the price down from $499 to $430.
To buy: amazon.com, $430 (originally $499)
The Apple Watch 6 has both GPS and cellular capabilities, allowing you to call and get directions without your phone. It also has all the things you love about Apple products, like music streaming and Apple Pay. But what sets it above its predecessors is its health-focused features; Fitbit users who are having trouble syncing their fitness watch are looking to Apple as an alternative.
Built with an intuitive sensor, the Apple Watch Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen levels, which the U.S. National Library of Medicine says is helpful to do if you have trouble breathing. The Series 6 also monitors your heart rate and lets you take an electrocardiogram test that measures the strength and rhythm of your heart beat right on your wrist.
You can also monitor how well you snooze. You can see how long you were asleep, take note of sleep trends, and discover new ways to help you get your best rest.
"I have tried watches from Samsung and Fitbit and by far the Apple Watch Series 6 is superior," writes one Amazon reviewer. "The Apple Watch is a quality watch that can do just about anything you want it to."
"I have owned more watches than I can readily count through the decades but, none of them are as helpful in tracking what is important to measuring my overall health and fitness," another shopper chimed in. "I particularly love the blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, and sleep manager. I also enjoy the fact it automatically tells me when I have washed my hands long enough in this current pandemic. It is well worth the investment."
Don't wait too long to shop — this is the best Series 6 deal we've seen on Amazon, so it's bound to go quickly.
