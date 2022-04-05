Amazon Is Having a Black Friday-level Sale on the Apple AirPods Pro Right Now
Every adventure needs a soundtrack, whether you're exploring a new hiking trail, visiting a new city, or even making your daily trek to work. That said, you need a good pair of headphones or earbuds to help you stream your favorite playlists and podcasts when you're on the go. For many, the Apple AirPods Pro are a go-to, which isn't a surprise since the earbuds are known for their crystal-clear sound, comfortable fit, and noise-canceling technology. Unfortunately, they also usually come with a steep price tag (except for right now).
The AirPods Pro normally go for $249. But thanks to a special deal, you can get a pair for 30 percent off, bringing their price down to $174 — savings you'd typically have to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to enjoy. There's no telling how long they'll be on sale, so we recommend adding them to your cart as soon as possible.
To buy: amazon.com, $174 (originally $249)
Not sure if they're the right earbuds for you? As we mentioned before, the AirPods Pro deliver impressive sound with their custom speaker driver and high dynamic range amplifier. These important components come together to create powerful bass and sharp sound, while also extending their battery life, according to Apple. The earbuds are also equipped with an H1 chip, which ensures quick and secure Bluetooth pairing and Siri voice command access.
Music lovers, travelers, and professionals also prefer the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation technology, an improved feature that allows the built-in microphone to detect noise from both outside and inside the ear. It then takes the sound and counters it with anti-noise before you can hear it, ensuring minimal interruptions while the AirPods are in use. If you want to be in tune with the world around you, switch to transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surrounding environment while still enjoying your music.
The AirPods Pro are also famous for their in-ear design and customizable silicone tips. Users have a choice between three sizes to guarantee a comfortable, slip-proof fit. The tips also have tiny vents that balance out the pressure from the suction to further minimize discomfort. The earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant and come with a special charging case, which acts as a 24-hour power bank.. (Note: on a full charge, you get 4.5 hours of listening time).
More than 42,000 Amazon shoppers have made the switch to the AirPods Pro, many of whom are avid travelers and commuters. One frequent flier wrote, "I couldn't even hear the engines of the plane." Another traveler said, "I couldn't believe the noise-canceling feature worked so well. I don't have to listen at full volume anymore to hear music clearly." They also praised the Airpods' microphone, writing "I was told that I am heard very clearly on calls."
As for their fit, a reviewer mentioned that they feel "super comfortable in my ears" and said they "stay in while I'm running." They also added that the earbuds remained in place when sleeping on a flight, noting that the noise-canceling feature came in handy with a crying baby. When reviewing the sound quality, one Amazon shopper said the Airpods Pro are "better than any other earbud-style earphones I've ever tried" and they "rival over-ear headphones that cost twice as much."
Ready to upgrade your earbud game? Grab a pair of the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon while they're still 30 percent off.