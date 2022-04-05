Amazon Is Having a Black Friday-level Sale on the Apple AirPods Pro Right Now

Music lovers, travelers, and professionals also prefer the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation technology, an improved feature that allows the built-in microphone to detect noise from both outside and inside the ear. It then takes the sound and counters it with anti-noise before you can hear it, ensuring minimal interruptions while the AirPods are in use. If you want to be in tune with the world around you, switch to transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surrounding environment while still enjoying your music.